Al-Sisi Urges Comprehensive Deal To End Iran Crisis In Talks With CIA Chief

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called for a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis involving Iran, restore regional stability and safeguard freedom of international navigation during talks with CIA Director John Ratcliffe that also covered Gaza, Sudan, Somalia and security cooperation between Cairo and Washington.

Al-Sisi received Ratcliffe in the presence of Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS) chief Hassan Rashad, with the talks focusing on strategic ties between Egypt and the United States and coordination over regional security challenges, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Ratcliffe conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump and said the US administration was keen to maintain close coordination with Egypt to strengthen security and stability in the Middle East, the presidency said.

Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's full support for efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement ending the crisis involving Iran and stressed Cairo's support for the security and sovereignty of Arab states, as well as its rejection of attacks against them.

Regional crises should be addressed through political and diplomatic channels and by tackling their underlying causes, Al-Sisi said, while preserving state institutions, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The talks also covered cooperation between the CIA and Egypt's General Intelligence Service in intelligence and security, counterterrorism, organised crime and transnational crime, as well as the exchange of assessments and information on regional developments.

On Gaza, Al-Sisi called for the full implementation of the second phase of Trump's plan aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, praising mediation efforts that he said had produced a roadmap for implementing the next phase.

He reiterated Egypt's calls for maintaining the ceasefire, protecting civilians and ensuring that sufficient and sustained humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, while creating conditions for the resumption of a political process leading to a settlement based on international resolutions and a two-state solution.

Ratcliffe praised Egypt's role in securing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and Cairo's continuing efforts to support the peace process and regional stability, according to the presidency.

The two officials also discussed Sudan, where Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for preserving its national institutions.

Al-Sisi said Cairo remained actively involved in regional and international efforts aimed at ending the war, alleviating humanitarian suffering and supporting a political settlement.

Developments in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa were also discussed. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for Somalia's security and stability and rejected any action undermining its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Ratcliffe expressed US appreciation for Egypt's role in promoting African security and stability and called for continued coordination between the two countries on Sudan, Somalia, the Horn of Africa and international maritime security.

The discussions also covered cooperation in confronting terrorist organisations, organised crime and broader geopolitical and security challenges, as well as continued exchanges of intelligence and assessments between the two countries.