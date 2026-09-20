Egypt Develops Eight Integrated Logistics Corridors To Boost Transport, Transit Trade

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is implementing eight integrated international development logistics corridors linking seaports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean with the Suez Canal, dry ports, and industrial, agricultural, and mining zones, Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said.

Al-Wazir made the remarks during Egypt's 2026 World Maritime Day celebration in Alexandria, held under the theme“From Policy to Practice: Enhancing Maritime Excellence” and organised by the Maritime Transport Sector alongside the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) celebrations.

The corridors are designed to connect Egypt with markets in the Gulf, the Levant, Africa, Europe, and Asia through railways, the electric high-speed rail network, and highways, while reducing cargo handling times and logistics costs.

The eight corridors are the Arish–Taba, Sokhna–Alexandria, Safaga–Qena–Abu Tartour, Cairo–Alexandria, Tanta–Mansoura–Damietta, Gargoub–Salloum, Cairo–Aswan–Abu Simbel, and Bernice–Aswan–East Oweinat–Kufra–N'Djamena corridors.

Al-Wazir said the government's maritime transport development plan also aims to turn Egyptian ports into integrated logistics hubs. The plan includes developing ports on the Red Sea and Mediterranean, establishing five new ports to bring the total number of commercial ports to 19, and expanding port areas to 100 million square metres.

The plan also calls for adding 70 kilometres of new berths with depths ranging from 18 to 25 metres, bringing total berth length to more than 100 kilometres. It includes the construction of 35 kilometres of breakwaters, taking the total to 50 kilometres, as well as the development of navigation channels and expansion of the marine tug fleet to 80 vessels with bollard pull capacities of 70–90 tonnes.

Egyptian ports handled 233 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, up 12% from the previous year, while container throughput reached 11.1 million TEUs, representing a 25% annual increase, Al-Wazir said.

He attributed the growth to investments in container and multipurpose terminals, including projects offered to international shipping lines and global operators for infrastructure development, operation, and management.

Despite regional geopolitical developments, Egypt also improved its position in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), rising to 19th globally in 2025 from 23rd in 2024, according to the minister.

Egypt ranked first in Africa and second among Arab countries, with the government targeting a position among the world's top 15 countries by 2030. Al-Wazir cited continued efforts to expand port infrastructure and operating capacity and attract major shipping lines, including Maersk, MSC, and CMA CGM.

The Transport Ministry is also working to expand Egypt's commercial maritime fleet, with a target of around 40 vessels by 2030 capable of transporting 30 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The plan will be implemented through affiliated companies, including National Navigation Company, Egyptian Tanker Company, Cairo Ferry Company, and Arab Bridge Maritime.

Al-Wazir said Egypt is also continuing to align its maritime sector with international agreements and IMO instruments through regulatory reforms, institutional capacity building, workforce training, and digitalisation.

He added that Egypt has renewed its membership of the IMO Council and continues to participate in the organisation's committees and technical work.

Egypt is pursuing measures to reduce emissions from maritime transport, including the development of green ports, shore-side electricity services, and the use of lower-emission marine fuels, alongside projects related to green hydrogen.

Alexandria also hosts the IMO Regional Office for Arab States in the Middle East and North Africa, which supports technical cooperation, capacity building, and the implementation of IMO conventions across the region.