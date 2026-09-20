Health Ministry Plans Three New Bone Marrow Transplant Units, 35 Healthcare Projects

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Health Ministry is preparing to establish three new bone marrow transplant units as part of its 2026/27 investment plan, while 35 healthcare projects are under implementation across 13 governorates as authorities seek to expand treatment capacity and reduce patient waiting lists.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reviewed progress on equipping hospitals operated by the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers to expand bone marrow transplant services and establish additional units, ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

The minister called for accelerating implementation of the programme, which the ministry said aims to eliminate waiting lists and expand access to specialised treatment.

Officials reviewed investment spending, financial commitments and planned budget allocations, as well as projects scheduled for the next fiscal year. The plans include three bone marrow transplant units and 17 other projects.

The ministry also reviewed implementation schedules for 35 projects currently underway across 13 governorates. Its statement did not specify where the new transplant units would be located, their estimated costs or when they would begin receiving patients.

The projects form part of the Secretariat's 2025–2030 five-year plan, which aims to increase the capacity of specialised hospitals and expand medical services.

Officials also reviewed progress on major healthcare projects, including the Medical City, Nile Children's City, Gustave Roussy Hospital and Menouf Hospital. The ministry did not disclose completion rates or expected opening dates for the projects.

The meeting also covered the Medical Bridge initiative, which is intended to use digital technologies to improve the efficiency of medical coverage in border governorates and support regional healthcare cooperation.

Abdel Ghaffar called for cooperation with international companies on the digital transformation of hospitals operated by the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers. The ministry did not identify the companies involved or disclose an investment figure.

The minister also ordered officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to renovate and upgrade accommodation for doctors across the Secretariat's hospitals as part of the broader development programme.