Electronic Auctions For Abandoned Vehicles And Equipment Launched

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Joint Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Machinery and Equipment, in co-operation with the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC)'s Execution Court, has launched online auctions for abandoned vehicles and equipment through the“Court Auctions” application.

The event, held Sunday, is part of the efforts to modernise and organise the sale of abandoned vehicles, machinery and equipment and expand the use of integrated digital solutions in auction management.

Judge Mohamed al-Kubaisi, deputy head of the Execution Court, and Jaber Hassan al-Jaber, director-general of Al Wakrah Municipality and deputy chairman of the joint committee, attended the launch, along with officials and employees from the ministry and the SJC.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the ministry and the SJC in October last year concerning the management, organisation and implementation of electronic auctions.

Accordingly, al-Jaber said the launch reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to developing the system for managing abandoned vehicles and machinery and using modern technologies and digital solutions to organise auction operations.

Similarly, Othman al-Hammoud, administrative director of the Execution Court, said the launch represents a new stage in co-operation between the SJC and the Ministry of Municipality.

He explained that adding abandoned vehicle and equipment auctions extends the Supreme Judiciary Council's efforts to develop the platform for use by various government entities.

Online auctions will be held twice a month from 4pm-7pm, with a live countdown displayed on the application showing the remaining time before each auction closes.

The number of vehicles offered will vary according to scheduled campaigns and auctions, with regular campaigns expected to feature between 100 and 120 vehicles per auction.

Available listings and quantities can be viewed under the“Vehicles” section of the application.

To participate, users must download the“Court Auctions” application, create and activate a free account using their national address information, and deposit the required security amount for the relevant auction.

Bidders can then submit their financial offers during the specified auction period.

Participants must have an activated account linked to their Qatar ID and national address information, deposit the required security amount before bidding begins, meet the legal age and eligibility requirements, and pay the remaining balance within the legally prescribed period if they win the auction.

The first vehicle auction is scheduled for September 28.

Ministry of Municipality Supreme Judiciary Council online auctions abandoned vehicles