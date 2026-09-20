Arab Postal Regulation Forum 2026 Kicks Off In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab Postal Regulation Forum 2026 kicked off Sunday in Doha under the theme Postal Sector Reform in the Arab Region: Enabling Innovation, Competition and Sustainable Digital Trade.

The two-day forum, the first of its kind in the Arab region, is hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in co-operation with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Regional Office for the Arab Region in Doha.

The forum provides a platform for dialogue and exchange of regulatory experiences and practices, contributing to enhanced regional co-operation and supporting efforts to develop the postal sector across the Arab region in line with international best practices and UPU blade-->

"Qatar is proud to host the first edition of the Arab Postal Regulation Forum, reflecting its commitment to strengthening Arab co-operation and developing frameworks for co-operation among postal regulators and policymakers,” said CRA president Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulla al-Muslemani.

“The forum comes at a time when the sector is undergoing significant transformations driven by rapid technological developments and changing market and consumer needs,” he said.“This requires the adoption of more flexible and efficient regulatory frameworks that keep pace with innovation, foster competition, and strengthen trust in postal services.”

“We look forward to the forum's work resulting in the 'Doha Recommendations', serving as a shared Arab reference that supports the development of postal regulation, enhances the sector's readiness to keep pace with rapid technological and economic transformations, and reaffirms our collective commitment to building a more efficient, innovative and sustainable postal sector,” the official said.

Sheikha Noor bint Hassan al-Thani, manager of the UPU Regional Office for the Arab Region in Doha, said: "The Arab Postal Regulation Forum provides an important opportunity to bring together policymakers and regulators from across the Arab region to exchange expertise and discuss the shared priorities and challenges facing the postal sector.”

Over the two days, the forum will feature discussions on key regulatory issues facing the postal sector, including licensing and market access, competition in digital postal markets, consumer rights and quality of service, complaints handling, transparency, data protection and privacy.

The forum will also discuss the future of universal postal service, including accessibility, affordability, digital inclusion and sustainable financing models.

Held within the framework of the UPU regional project on postal policy and regulation in the Arab region (2026-29), the Forum is expected to conclude with the "Doha Recommendations”, which are intended to identify priority actions at the regional level, strengthen future co-operation, and support the development of postal regulatory frameworks across the region.

Arab Postal Regulation Forum 2026 Communications Regulatory Authority Digital Trade