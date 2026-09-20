Saudi Arabia Marks 96Th National Day In Doha

Qatar-Saudi ties built on shared destiny, says envoy A long history of communication and co-operation between the two brotherly nations Recent regional developments have demonstrated the depth of Qatari-Saudi cooperation and co-ordination

Qatari-Saudi relations are built on deep-rooted fraternal ties, shared interests and a common destiny, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Qatar Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has said.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's 96th National Day at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel Sunday, the envoy highlighted the long history of communication and co-operation between the two nations, supported by the sincere will of both leaderships to advance these relations toward broader blade-->





Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaking at the event.

The event was attended by His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani, His Excellency the Minister of State and Qatar National Library President Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, His Excellency the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed al-Mannai, His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Mohannadi, His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, His Excellency the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani, His Excellency the Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs's Protocol Department Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Eritrea's ambassador to Qatar head of diplomatic corp Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, as well as a number of dignitaries, sheikhs and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State.

In his address, Prince Saad recalled the unification of the kingdom by its founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al-Saud and the establishment of a state built upon unity, security, and stability.

"We celebrate the achievements of our flourishing present under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud – may God protect them both,” Prince Saad said.“The kingdom is witnessing a comprehensive developmental transformation and rapid progress across various sectors in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

He noted that the kingdom's celebration of this occasion in Qatar holds special significance, given the fraternal ties and ongoing co-operation between the two nations.

Prince Saad highlighted that the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Co-ordination Council – held in Riyadh in December 2025, co-chaired by Prince Mohammed and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, marked a pivotal milestone in the trajectory of bilateral relations.

He said the meeting produced numerous initiatives, agreements, and memoranda of understanding, most notably the high-speed electric railway project connecting the kingdom and Qatar, which aims to boost the movement of people and goods and deepen economic integration between the two countries.

The Saudi envoy stated that the commencement of his duties in Doha coincided with the meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Co-ordination Council.

He viewed this as the beginning of an advanced phase in the relationship between the two nations, affirming his commitment to translating the directives of both leaderships into programmes and initiatives that serve the interests of their brotherly peoples.

He highlighted that recent regional developments have demonstrated the depth of co-operation and co-ordination between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, evidenced by ongoing communication and consultation between their leaderships and officials, as well as joint efforts to contain crises, support regional security and stability, and mitigate humanitarian and economic impacts.

He emphasised that relations between nations are measured not only by achievements during times of prosperity but also by the cohesion and co-ordination demonstrated during times of adversity.

In this context, he pointed to the kingdom's efforts to facilitate the smooth flow of travel, trade, and supply chains; provide necessary support for air, land, and maritime transport; and expand logistics options to serve Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states as well as regional and international markets.

The Saudi envoy also expressed his appreciation for Qatar and its leadership, recalling the significant contributions of His Highness the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to the nation's renaissance and development.

“We also express our appreciation for the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani – may God protect him – and the continuous achievements, active international presence, and prominent role in mediation and conflict resolution witnessed by the State under his reign,” Prince Saad said.“Furthermore, we acknowledge Doha's success in hosting meetings, forums, conferences, exhibitions, and major sporting events, all of which have cemented its status as a vital hub at both regional and international levels."

Concluding his remarks, he expressed his wishes for enduring security, stability, and prosperity for both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and prayed for the success of both countries' leadership in serving the best interests of their brotherly peoples.

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