Qatar Unveils 5-Year Pipeline Of $60Bn Projects, Opportunities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has launched a new platform, "Doha Investment," to manage and grow the Qatar Investment Authority's domestic portfolio, as the prime minister unveiled a five-year pipeline of projects and investment opportunities worth more than $60bn.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani made the announcement in his opening remarks at the Qatar Economic Forum – Powered by Bloomberg, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister said the platform builds on three decades of work to construct world-class infrastructure, institutions and companies, and marks Qatar's push to widen private sector participation as a driver of growth. It will back leading companies, help startups scale, deepen capital markets and draw in international capital and expertise, he said, adding that its success would be judged by how far it helps build a more competitive, resilient and diversified economy with a bigger role for the private sector.

Over the next five years, Qatar is set to launch new infrastructure projects worth around $38.5bn, including public-private partnerships, with initial tendering to begin immediately, the prime minister said. Alongside these, real estate and hospitality projects are expected to draw private investment of $22.5bn, among them the Simaisma Beach project, projected to attract about $5.8bn, with more announcements to follow. Combined, he said, the projects and opportunities represent a value exceeding $60bn over five years.

The prime minister said the aim is to pair public infrastructure with private capital and international expertise, with Qatar seeking partners bringing technological innovation, market access and a commitment to long-term blade-->

He added that Qatar does not underestimate the current climate of uncertainty but will not let short-term disruption dictate its long-term direction, and that it works to bolster regional stability through diplomacy while pursuing reform, resilience and growth through investment.

Diplomacy and economic stability go hand in hand, he said, since diplomacy safeguards the conditions that let people trade, invest and plan ahead - and lasting security cannot rest on cycles of escalation and retaliation, or on arrangements that leave any state permanently exposed.

On the current regional crisis, the prime minister said talks would need to begin with security and de-escalation before moving to energy supplies, shipping routes and the fate of investment plans. The region needs a framework built on respect for sovereignty, in which no state threatens another, he said, adding that Qatar would remain a committed mediator, a reliable energy supplier and a long-term investment partner.

He described recent regional events as an "earthquake" whose aftershocks have reached far beyond the region's borders, upending long-held assumptions about security and stability. Doha, he said, has worked with regional and international partners to keep communication channels open, ease tensions and support diplomatic understandings - recognising that economic resilience depends on institutions, infrastructure and partnerships built before crises hit.

The crisis tested these foundations as activity was disrupted and costs rose, he said, yet Qatar's financial system kept running and companies carried on operating - resilience he attributed to years of preparation under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The prime minister affirmed that Qatar's economic fundamentals remain solid, and said the expansion of the North Field would reinforce the country's standing as a reliable energy supplier and support its diversification drive - energy, he said, is Qatar's source of strength, diversification its secret to resilience, and technology its future.

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