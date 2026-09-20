Qatar Press Center Board Of Directors Holds 15Th Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Board of Directors of the Qatar Press Center held its 15th meeting, chaired by Abdulrahman Majed Al Qahtani, Chairman of the Board, and attended by board members Jaber Salem Al Harami, Prof. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, Falih Hussein Al-Hajri, Faisal Al-Mudahka, Faisal Mohammed Abdullah, and Sadiq Mohammed Al Amari, Director General of the Center and Board Secretary.

The meeting, held at the Center's headquarters, discussed a number of topics and decisions and approved the work plan for the next phase, along with the schedule of events and activities planned for the coming period.

The Board unanimously decided to appoint Jaber Salem Al Harami as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Chairman and members of the Board welcomed Qatar's advancement and its ranking first among the Gulf countries in the 2026 Press Freedom Index. They considered the achievement a reflection of the importance the State attaches to supporting press freedom and strengthening the role of the media in serving society, while consolidating a media environment based on professionalism, responsibility and adherence to journalistic standards. They noted that this reflects the development taking place in Qatar's media sector.

The Board members also discussed the importance of continuing efforts to advance Qatari media and enhance its presence and impact. They stressed the need to develop journalistic and media content, keep pace with rapid changes in the media landscape, and promote professionalism and innovation across various platforms.

They emphasised the important role played by newspapers and media outlets in conveying the truth, raising public awareness, highlighting national issues and supporting the country's development process, thereby strengthening the standing of Qatari media and the mission of professional and responsible journalism.