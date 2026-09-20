Qatar Emerged Stronger, Following Various Challenges: Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar has faced numerous challenges, emerging from each one stronger than before.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Qatar Economic Forum - powered by Bloomberg - held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Sunday, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that regardless of the challenges faced during this war and the accompanying uncertainty, Qatar's pledge to its people is to emerge stronger and build greater resilience for the future.

His Excellency added that during the current regional crisis, which he described as an "earthquake", Qatar's foundations regarding security and supply chains were put to the test and proven to be strong and robust. What Qatar has built over the past years has proven highly effective, succeeding in safeguarding its citizens and ensuring the continued flow of supplies to its people. Consequently, the institutional response was highly effective: financial aid continued, the banking sector remained operational, and cash flow was maintained.

His Excellency added that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has continued, and will continue, to invest actively in the global market. The QIA's mission is to diversify the state's revenue base and preserve wealth for future generations. Qatar wanted to ensure that the legacy it leaves behind enables the next generation to enjoy the same standard of living and lifestyle.

Responding to a question about the economic impact of declining oil and gas revenues on government spending, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that when looking at the situation and what Qatar has experienced, we find that Qatar has maintained complete transparency from the very beginning, which is precisely what Qatar expects from its business partners as well. Undoubtedly, the situation has affected Qatar and the surrounding region, causing significant economic disruption; however, "upon closer examination, we find that this disruption is circumstantial rather than structural."

His Excellency added that Qatar has built a solid foundation that has successfully withstood the test of time; what truly matter are the priorities realized and the achievements made for the benefit of the people. "Consider Qatar's own experience: looking back at its history, before we focused on natural gas, people called us mad and claimed we would gain nothing from that investment, yet we went on to become the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas. Similarly, when we bid to host the World Cup, everyone said we wouldn't win the rights; when we did win, everyone predicted failure, yet we delivered an exceptional tournament that the world still talks about to this day," he said.

His Excellency added that Qatar's story centers on precisely that, transforming the impossible into a tangible reality. This is Qatar's approach to dealing with the challenges and turbulence it faces today. we believe that the future will be far better for our people. Qatar has emerged stronger from every crisis it has encountered - a fact we have demonstrated to our people and the entire world. We are confident that we will overcome this period of turbulence and emerge even stronger, ushering in a new era for the State of Qatar. We hold this belief firmly and are focused on building a solid foundation for the next phase of Qatar's journey.

Regarding reports of a potential 30 percent cut in government spending, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani stated that in reality, there is some misinformation on this matter. "It is important to clarify that the spending cuts, which were necessary, were limited to operational expenses and did not affect capital projects. For instance, all capital projects listed under 'Chapter Four' remained untouched, as did 'Chapter One,' which covers human resources, salaries, and citizens' living standards; these were left entirely unaffected. Our focus is on managing our budgets with high efficiency under these circumstances. Naturally, every crisis also presents future opportunities; when examining government operations, one often finds 'fat' or excess expenditure that can be trimmed. We must seize such crises as an opportunity to eliminate this inefficiency and redirect our investments toward areas that benefit the country and its citizens.

Responding to a question about Qatar's investments in artificial intelligence, His Excellency said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents the future. Qatar believes that if we wish to be part of this future, we must be present from the early stages. Therefore, Qatar collaborates with companies and partners to ensure responsible investment and to work with firms that adopt responsible practices. From a government perspective, we view this as a new development regarding which governmental views diverge: while some nations speak of regulating this pioneering field, others advocate for completely freeing it from restrictions.

His Excellency added that AI is a new tool that can be harnessed for the good of people and humanity as a whole, yet it can also be used in harmful or destructive ways. He believes that we are currently at a stage where everyone is beginning to consider what the future will look like in the age of AI, making this the right moment to reflect responsibly. In this context, Qatar has launched a pioneering national entity for AI; it will focus primarily on leading this field and establishing the appropriate mechanisms and frameworks to ensure safety and security, while preserving the cultural identity of its people.

Regarding Qatar's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire and end the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, His Excellency said that What Qatar is doing, and striving to achieve, is facilitating peace talks and acting as a mediator between the conflicting parties, while consistently maintaining open channels of communication and utilizing them when necessary. This approach has proven highly effective. While this type of engagement may not appeal to some around the world, Qatar does not ask them to accept or embrace it; rather, it asks them to understand it and recognize the benefits realized when it is put into practice.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that much could be said regarding the peace process and mediation, stressing that peace is not limited to mediation or bringing parties together to celebrate the signing of an agreement that might not subsequently be implemented. He said that everyone is currently witnessing examples of this in Gaza; regrettably, we are dealing with a situation where one party acts recklessly and reneges on its obligations, persisting in killing and blocking the entry of humanitarian aid, while the world fails to take sufficient action. It is abundantly clear that the obligations stipulated in the agreement have not yet been met, and we call upon the Israeli government to fulfill its commitments.