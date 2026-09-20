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Prime Minister Meets Bloomberg Founder

Prime Minister Meets Bloomberg Founder


2026-09-20 11:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met Sunday with Founder of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, on the sidelines of the "Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026".

The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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