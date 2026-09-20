Prime Minister Meets Pwc Global Chairman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mohamed Kande, on the margin of the Qatar Economic Forum Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026 in New York.

The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.