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Prime Minister Meets Pwc Global Chairman

Prime Minister Meets Pwc Global Chairman


2026-09-20 11:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mohamed Kande, on the margin of the Qatar Economic Forum Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026 in New York.

The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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