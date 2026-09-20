8 States Where Retirees Keep More Of Their Social Security Income

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Where you retire can affect how much of your Social Security income ultimately stays in your pocket, even when two retirees receive exactly the same monthly benefit. In 2026, only eight states (Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont) still potentially impose state income tax on Social Security benefits, and even those states offer exclusions or other relief for many residents. That leaves 42 states where Social Security state taxes don't apply at all, including West Virginia after completing its three-year phaseout this year. Federal taxation is another matter because Social Security benefits can still be federally taxable regardless of where you live. If keeping more retirement income is a priority, these eight states illustrate some of the different ways retirees can avoid state tax on their Social Security.

1. West Virginia Just Became More Social Security-Friendly

West Virginia deserves the first spot because its treatment of Social Security changed significantly for 2026. According to the West Virginia State Tax Department, higher-income taxpayers received a 35% Social Security income modification in 2024, which increased to 65% in 2025 and reaches 100% for tax year 2026. Lower-income residents were already eligible for a full modification when federal adjusted gross income was $50,000 or less for individual filers or $100,000 or less for joint filers. The completed phaseout means Social Security included in federal adjusted gross income can now receive a 100% decreasing modification under the state's rules. For retirees comparing Social Security state taxes, West Virginia's move is a reminder that yesterday's list of states taxing benefits may already be outdated.

2. Florida Has No Individual Income Tax

Florida doesn't simply exempt Social Security. It doesn't impose an individual income tax on residents in the first place. That means retirees don't have to run Social Security through a state income-tax calculation regardless of whether they receive $1,500 or $4,000 a month in benefits. This can also matter for retirees receiving income from pensions, traditional retirement-account withdrawals, or other taxable sources that might face state income tax elsewhere. However, moving to a no-income-tax state doesn't automatically make retirement cheaper because housing, homeowners insurance, sales taxes, property taxes, and other expenses still matter. A retiree considering Florida should compare the entire household budget rather than allowing Social Security state taxes to make the decision alone.

3. Nevada Leaves Social Security Untouched

Nevada is another state without an individual income tax, making its Social Security treatment straightforward. A retiree who receives $30,000 annually from Social Security doesn't have to calculate a Nevada income-tax bill on those benefits. The same lack of individual state income tax can simplify planning when a household also relies on IRA or 401(k) withdrawals. Nevada can still collect revenue through sales taxes, property-related taxes, gaming taxes, and other sources, so“no income tax” should never be confused with“no taxes.” Still, someone specifically concerned about preserving Social Security income avoids an additional state tax layer here.

4. Pennsylvania Exempts Social Security Benefits

Pennsylvania does have a personal income tax, but Social Security benefits are not included among the retirement income it taxes. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue explains the state's personal income-tax system, while qualifying retirement benefits receive favorable treatment under Pennsylvania rules. This distinction is important because a state doesn't need to eliminate its entire income tax to provide retirees with protection from Social Security state taxes. Someone receiving wages after retirement could therefore still owe Pennsylvania income tax while their Social Security receives different treatment. Retirees who continue working should examine each income source separately rather than assuming all retirement-era income gets the same exemption.

5. North Carolina Doesn't Tax Social Security Benefits

North Carolina imposes an individual income tax but doesn't tax Social Security retirement benefits. That can be meaningful for someone whose monthly check represents a large share of household income, particularly when compared with living in one of the eight states that can still tax benefits under certain circumstances. Other retirement income doesn't necessarily receive the same treatment, so distributions from a traditional IRA or 401(k) may still affect the state tax return. This is why retirees should separate“Does the state tax Social Security?” from the broader question of“Is this a low-tax retirement state?” Avoiding tax on one $30,000 income stream may help, but taxes on another $40,000 of retirement income could matter just as much.

6. Texas Has No Personal Income Tax

Texas joins Florida and Nevada among states where residents don't pay a state individual income tax. That eliminates Social Security state taxes and also removes state income tax from many other forms of retirement income. For a household receiving $35,000 from Social Security plus $25,000 in taxable retirement-account withdrawals, that can make state income-tax planning considerably simpler. But Texas is a perfect example of why retirees shouldn't stop their comparison there because property taxes can represent a substantial expense for homeowners, although exemptions may provide relief for qualifying older residents. Someone with a paid-off $400,000 house may care just as much about the annual property-tax bill as the state treatment of Social Security.

7. Illinois Doesn't Tax Social Security

Illinois is interesting because it has a state income tax but excludes Social Security and several other forms of qualifying retirement income from taxation. The Illinois Department of Revenue explains that federally taxed Social Security benefits can be subtracted when calculating Illinois income, along with qualifying retirement income from several other sources. That can create a surprisingly favorable income-tax situation for retirees even though Illinois isn't usually grouped with the no-income-tax states. A retiree shouldn't assume that a state's general reputation for taxes tells them how their specific Social Security check will be treated. When comparing retirement destinations, actual tax rules matter more than broad labels like“high-tax” or“low-tax.”

8. Wyoming Keeps the Calculation Simple

Wyoming rounds out the list with another straightforward no-individual-income-tax system. Social Security, pension income, and retirement-account withdrawals aren't subjected to a Wyoming personal income tax because there isn't one. For someone building a retirement budget, that removes one variable from the calculation and makes it easier to estimate spendable income. Wyoming residents still face sales taxes, property taxes, and other costs, and relocating purely for a state income-tax advantage can easily backfire if housing, healthcare, transportation, or travel expenses rise. Nevertheless, Wyoming demonstrates why Social Security state taxes are only one part of the broader geographic retirement equation.

Don't Move Until You Calculate the Whole Retirement Tax Bill

The good news for retirees is that state taxation of Social Security has become increasingly uncommon, with only eight states potentially taxing benefits in 2026. A July 2026 Connecticut General Assembly research report confirms that Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont are now the remaining states with limited exemptions or potential taxation, while West Virginia provides a full exemption beginning this year. Even within those eight states, many retirees owe no state tax on their benefits because income-based deductions, credits, age rules, or other exemptions apply. Before relocating to escape Social Security state taxes, compare income taxes on pensions and withdrawals along with property taxes, sales taxes, insurance, housing, healthcare, and the cost of traveling back to see family.

Would state taxes on Social Security ever be enough to make you consider moving in retirement, or are other living costs more important to you? Share your thoughts in the comments.