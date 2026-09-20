Your Parent Can't Manage Money Anymore - What Can An Adult Child Legally Do?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The first sign may be a stack of unopened bills, an electricity shutoff notice, or a parent suddenly sending hundreds of dollars to someone they've never met. When an aging parent can no longer safely handle money, an adult child may feel obligated to step in immediately, but being someone's son or daughter doesn't automatically give you legal authority over their bank accounts, investments, property, or Social Security benefits. What you can legally do depends on what documents already exist, what decisions your parent can still make, and sometimes the law in the state where they live. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers specific guidance for people managing a parent's finances because taking control without understanding your authority can create financial and legal problems of its own. Here's where families can start and when professional legal advice may become necessary.

Start by Finding Out Whether a Financial Power of Attorney Already Exists

A financial power of attorney, or POA, allows a person called an agent to manage specified money and property for the person who created the document. The U.S. Department of Justice notes that a durable power of attorney can continue to operate after the person loses the ability to make financial decisions, although the precise authority depends on the document and applicable state law. If your parent already signed one, locate the original or an acceptable copy and read what powers were actually granted rather than assuming you can do everything financially. Banks and investment firms may also have procedures for reviewing the document before allowing the agent to transact on an account. For someone managing a parent's finances, finding an existing POA can prevent a family from pursuing a far more restrictive court process unnecessarily.

Don't Assume You Can Simply Have a New POA Signed

A common mistake is waiting until a parent is clearly unable to manage financial decisions and then assuming a power of attorney can simply be created afterward. A POA is granted by the person whose affairs will be managed, so questions about whether that person still has the legal capacity required to execute the document can become critical. Capacity is also more nuanced than simply having a diagnosis or occasionally forgetting a bill, and the legal standards and procedures can vary by state. If there is uncertainty, this is the point where an elder-law or estate-planning attorney can explain the state's requirements rather than having the family improvise. Trying to manage a parent's finances with a questionable document can create disputes with banks, siblings, caregivers, or eventually a court.

Social Security Requires Its Own Type of Authority

Even a valid financial power of attorney doesn't automatically let an adult child manage a parent's Social Security payments. The Social Security Administration explicitly says that having power of attorney, being an authorized representative, or sharing a joint bank account is not the same as being a representative payee. If SSA determines that a beneficiary cannot manage or direct the management of benefits, it can appoint a representative payee who receives and uses those payments for the beneficiary's needs. Someone concerned that a parent can no longer manage Social Security payments can contact SSA about becoming a representative payee, and SSA investigates capability before making its decision. That distinction matters because managing a parent's finances may require different legal authority for different pools of money.

A Trust May Already Give Someone Authority Over Certain Assets

Families should also check whether the parent created a revocable living trust as part of an estate plan. A trust can give a trustee or successor trustee authority over money or property held by that trust, according to the Department of Justice's guidance on alternatives to guardianship. The key phrase is“held by the trust,” because discovering a trust document doesn't necessarily mean every bank account, vehicle, investment, or piece of real estate was actually transferred into it. Families should review the trust terms and asset ownership rather than assuming the successor trustee now controls everything the parent owns. This is another reason managing a parent's finances often begins with gathering documents before anyone starts moving money.

Guardianship or Conservatorship May Be the Last Resort

If a parent can no longer make necessary financial decisions and no adequate POA, trust, or other arrangement exists, a family may need to consider a court proceeding. Terminology differs by state, but courts may appoint a guardian or conservator to make personal or financial decisions after determining that legal requirements for incapacity and court intervention have been met. The Department of Justice stresses that guardianship should generally be a last resort because it can remove significant legal rights and should be used when suitable less-restrictive alternatives aren't available. Court proceedings can also require evidence, filings, hearings, ongoing recordkeeping, and potentially legal expenses, so this isn't simply paperwork an adult child completes to gain access to Mom's checking account. Families facing this situation should consult an attorney familiar with guardianship law in the parent's state before assuming court intervention is necessary.

Getting Authority Doesn't Make the Money Yours

Whether you become an agent under a POA, trustee, guardian, conservator, or another type of financial fiduciary, the parent's assets remain the parent's assets. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says fiduciaries generally have four fundamental duties: act in the person's best interest, manage the property carefully, keep their money separate from yours, and maintain good records. That means paying a parent's mortgage or buying groceries for them may be appropriate, while treating their checking account as reimbursement for whatever you believe you deserve can create serious problems. Keep receipts, account statements, notes about major transactions, and records showing why money was spent, particularly when siblings or other relatives may eventually question decisions. Good recordkeeping is one of the most important habits for anyone managing a parent's finances.

Watch for Financial Exploitation While You're Sorting Things Out

An older adult struggling with financial decisions can become especially vulnerable to scams, predatory sales tactics, theft, or exploitation by people they know. Before canceling accounts or moving large sums, look through statements for unusual withdrawals, new recurring payments, unfamiliar transfers, gift-card purchases, unexpected loans, or checks written to strangers. The CFPB's Money Smart for Older Adults program provides resources specifically designed to help families recognize and report elder financial exploitation. Suspected theft or exploitation may warrant contacting the financial institution and appropriate authorities, while immediate danger should be handled through emergency services. Protecting a parent doesn't require accusing everyone around them, but unexplained transactions deserve attention when their ability to monitor their own money has declined.

Get the Legal Authority Before You Take Financial Control

The most useful first step is often creating an inventory: bank accounts, investment accounts, retirement plans, insurance policies, Social Security income, debts, recurring bills, property, POA documents, trusts, and contact information for existing attorneys or financial professionals. Next, determine who already has authority over each asset rather than assuming one document covers everything, and use the CFPB's Managing Someone Else's Money guides to understand the responsibilities attached to common fiduciary roles. If your parent can still participate meaningfully in financial decisions, less-restrictive arrangements may preserve more independence than immediately seeking guardianship, something the Justice Department specifically encourages families to consider. If capacity is questionable or relatives disagree, getting state-specific legal advice early can be far less expensive than trying to undo unauthorized transactions later.

Have you ever had to step in and help an aging parent manage money, and what part of the process surprised you most? Share your experience in the comments.