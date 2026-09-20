Azerbaijan's External Fixed-Capital Investment Reaches $1.8B In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through August of this year, 3.17 billion manat ($1.8 billion) was invested in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from external sources of financing.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the State Statistics Committee, this is 19.2% more than the figure for the same period in 2025.

Of the total volume of investment in fixed assets from external sources, 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion) was directed to the oil and gas sector, and 621.7 million manat ($365.7 million) to the non-oil and gas sector. Compared to the period from January through August 2025, the volume of investment from external sources in the fixed assets of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector increased by 29.9%, while in the non-oil and gas sector it decreased by 11%.

In the first eight months of 2026, 12.6 billion manat ($7.4 billion) in investments from all sources of financing were directed toward fixed assets for the development of the country's economic and social sectors, which is 10.0% more than the same period in 2025. Investment in the oil and gas sector increased by 32.4%, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 1.4%.

Of the total investment volume, 7.04 billion manat ($4.1 billion) (55.5%) went to the manufacturing sector, 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion) (30.4%) to the service sector, and 1.78 billion manat ($1 billion) (14.1%) to residential construction. 43.8% of total investment was made by the government, while 56.2% came from private investors.

Investments in fixed assets from domestic sources accounted for 75.0% of total investments. In the period from January through August 2026, 46.2% of total investments in fixed assets went to industry, 21.7% each to construction, transportation, and warehousing, 2.5% to information and communication technologies, 1.8% to agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, 1.4% to public administration and defense; social security, 1.2% to tourism accommodations and food services, and 0.9% to trade; 0.7% of funds were spent on vehicle repairs, 0.6% on medical and social services for the population, 0.4% on education, 0.3% on financial and insurance activities; 0.2% on services in other sectors; and 0.2% each on professional, scientific, and technical activities; administrative and support services; and recreation, entertainment, and artistic activities.