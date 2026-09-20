Best Asian Design Awards 2026 With Airwheel Ai Wheel 20Inch Boarding Travel Carry On Hand Smart Cabin Luxury Suitcase

Airwheel's SE3SL Smart Riding Suitcase receives the Asian Design Awards 2026 Silver Award for combining rideable electric mobility with the everyday functionality of a 20-inch cabin suitcase.

From airport terminals to city streets, the Airwheel SE3SL Smart Riding Suitcase carries your belongings and moves with you at up to 9.9 km/h. The Silver Award winner at the Asian Design Awards 2026 proves smart luggage can be both practical and personal.

The grand opening of the Airwheel exclusive store showcases the brand's smart luggage lineup, including the award-winning SE3SL Smart Riding Suitcase (Asian Design Awards 2026 Silver). Visitors can experience rideable electric suitcases, AI smart luggage

SE3SL by Airwheel wins Silver at Asian Design Awards 2026, blending 20-inch cabin practicality with 9.9 km/h riding and connected smart travel.

- AirwheelBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel's SE3SL Smart Riding Suitcase has received a Silver Award at the Asian Design Awards 2026 in the Product Design – Personal Use category.The recognition highlights the SE3SL's approach to combining the everyday functionality of a suitcase with electric mobility and intelligent technology. Instead of treating luggage purely as a storage product, Airwheel designed the SE3SL as a travel device that carries personal belongings while providing powered mobility for short-distance journeys.Designed Around the Way People Actually TravelTravel does not end when a passenger leaves an aircraft or train. Moving through terminals, stations, hotels and urban environments involves repeated short-distance journeys that add time and effort. The SE3SL addresses this scenario: its riding system transitions the suitcase from conventional luggage into a compact electric mobility device with a maximum riding speed of 9.9 km/h, preserving storage while adding active mobility for covering short distances efficiently. This combination of storage and mobility forms the central design proposition of the SE3SL.A Rideable Suitcase Built for Everyday UseThe SE3SL uses a 20-inch format, combining a conventional luggage body with an integrated electric drive system. A telescopic front-wheel structure extends the wheelbase during riding for stability while keeping the suitcase compact in conventional use; a 180 mm telescopic handle and self-locking components support the riding configuration. With 5.2-inch vacuum foam tires and a high-strength aluminum-alloy frame, it offers a maximum load capacity of 95 kg - balancing stability, strength, portability and everyday luggage functionality.Intelligent Control Without Complicated OperationThe design challenge was not simply adding an electric motor; Airwheel also focused on intuitive operation. Forward/reverse and braking controls are integrated into the handle area, allowing users to operate the riding system without a separate handheld controller. A dedicated smart APP extends this physical interaction into a digital control system, offering riding information, cruise control, stepless speed adjustment, remote extension/retraction, low-battery and Bluetooth disconnection alerts, search functions and intelligent programming. Physical controls plus digital functions make the SE3SL an integrated smart travel system, not simply an electric suitcase.Power Designed for the Connected TravelerThe SE3SL includes USB charging for compatible devices such as smartphones, smartwatches and wireless headphones. Its 73.26Wh removable lithium battery uses a modular plug-and-play design, replaceable without specialized tools, simplifying maintenance and supporting practical product lifecycle management.Cabin-Ready Travel DesignAs a 20-inch cabin suitcase, the SE3SL fits carry-on dimensions while integrating the components required for electric riding. Drive system, battery, wheels, controls and smart functions are built into the overall architecture, retaining the recognizable form and practicality of modern luggage.Materials, Durability and Product LifecycleA lightweight ABS+PC composite shell and aluminum-alloy frame provide durability and wear resistance while keeping weight manageable. The modular battery can be replaced independently, supporting long-term use without replacing the entire suitcase.Technology as Part of the Visual ExperienceA circular central logo anchors the visual identity, while integrated ambient lighting - customizable through the smart APP - adds a distinctive technological character. Lighting is thus part of both the aesthetic and interactive experience, reinforcing the product's identity as a smart travel device.Recognized for an Integrated Design ApproachThe Product Design – Personal Use category links the award to everyday user interaction. The SE3SL brings together functions traditionally belonging to different categories - luggage storage, electric mobility, digital connectivity, portable charging and human-machine interaction. The Silver Award recognizes this integrated approach and the effort to translate technology into practical travel, changing how a familiar product can be used rather than adding technology for novelty.Airwheel's Smart Luggage Matrix: Solutions for Every JourneyThe SE3SL is part of a broader Airwheel smart luggage portfolio designed to meet different travel scenarios and user needs:SE3SXD AI Luxury Suitcase – flagship 20-inch AI model with one-touch riding deployment, 9.9 km/h speed, 95 kg load capacity, app control, Apple Find My, USB output and cruise controlSE3SL+ Ai Wheel Airport Suitcase – lightweight 20-inch rideable model for frequent flyers; 2025 AIIDA Design Award winnerSE3SL – lightweight construction, connected features and premium design; 2026 Asian Design Award Silver and 2025 IDEA Award winnerSE3S – rideable model with speeds up to 13 km/h and higher load capacity; recognized by German Design, French Design, Paris DNA, NYC Product Design and Italian A' Design awardsSE3SX Cabin Suitcase – lightweight 20-inch carry-on with Apple Find My, smart lighting and rideable functionalitySE3MiniT Boarding Suitcase – compact format for urban travel and commutingSE3T 24-Inch Scooter Suitcase – larger storage capacity for longer journeys and family travelSQ3 / SQ3S – compact rideable models for younger travelers, 6.5 km/h max speed and 40 kg load capacityAcross the portfolio, Airwheel has received more than 39 international design awards, reflecting a focus on combining industrial design with mobility engineering.A New Direction for Smart LuggageThe SE3SL represents Airwheel's approach to smart electric luggage: combining the familiar utility of a suitcase with technologies from personal mobility and connected devices. Its 9.9 km/h riding capability, 95 kg load capacity, 73.26Wh removable battery, 20-inch cabin format, USB charging and smart APP come together in one product designed around real travel scenarios.The Asian Design Awards 2026 Silver provides an international milestone for this approach, reinforcing a philosophy of practical innovation: technology should not complicate travel; it should make the journey easier, more connected and more adaptable. With the SE3SL, the suitcase becomes more than a container for belongings - an active part of the journey, carrying, charging, connecting and moving with the traveler.

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

+32 494 26 71 78

email us here

How to Use the Airwheel SE3SL Smart Riding Suitcase - Ride, Charge and Control in Minutes

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