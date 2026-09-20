Grand Opening Of The 2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thai)

2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition

2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce

Zhejiang marks 4 years of its Bangkok trade expo, showcasing smart living and building solutions under "Zhejiang Made All Need."

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 16th, 2026, the "2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thai)" hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce was officially kicked off at the prestigious IMPACT Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. At the official opening ceremony, guests of honor from the Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa,Minister of Industry, Mr. Aditad Vasinonta Director General Department of Primary Industries and Mines, Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. presided to witness this grand and momentous occasion and partook in a special VIP tour of the exhibition, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark event in international trade. The guests of honor highly complimented products of Zhejiang Province particularly the renowned homegrown brands and fully affirmed the exceptional brand image of "quality Zhejiang goods"Zhejiang has successfully held the Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition(Thai) in Bangkok for four consecutive years. The exhibition highlights the competitive advantages of smart living, building materials, lighting and other related industries, and perfectly aligned to the theme of "Zhejiang Made All Need".Thailand has very close trade relations with China, and China has been Thailand's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. Bilateral trade reached a historic high in 2025 and continue to maintain strong growth momentum in 2026. Since November 2022, China and Thailand have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to foster bilateral economic and trade cooperation. This year marks the auspicious 10th year anniversary of the "the Belt and Road" initiative, riding on the shared vision of deepening Sino-Thai cooperation in this new era. This milestone has accelerated economic exchange and trade development between Zhejiang and Thailand and unlocked new opportunities between both regions. As a major economic powerhouse and a key foreign trade hub in China, Zhejiang is well-positioned to drive and benefit from this enhanced collaboration. In response to the demand for smart buildings in the Thai market, the products brought by Zhejiang this year, such as Hikvision's CCTV, Tuya's smart building systems and AI smart life application products, YD Illumination's smart lighting products, and Seng Smart Kitchen Appliances, etc., have met the mainstream demands of Thailand. Meanwhile, the festival lights brought by Evermore and the new building materials brought by Wonderful-Wall, which were self-developed, self-designed and self-produced, also received a lot of attention at the exhibition.The three-day exhibition is anticipated to unite over a thousand companies, including buyers and sellers, fostering enhanced business connectivity through industry forums, conferences, VIP delegations, face-to-face meetings, and other engaging opportunities. According to incomplete statistics, the number of pre-registered buyers has exceeded expectation. In the next two days, Zhejiang enterprises will enjoy extended business network with hosted VIP buyers and visitors through multiple exhibition touchpoints including dedicated booths with products showcase and demo, face-to-face meetings at the business matching zone, and online meeting invitations with hosted VIP buyers and visitors. Exhibitors are enthusiastic and eagerly anticipating the chance to explore new business opportunities to witness the success of this exhibition.

Nalinrat Sinma

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

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Grand Opening of the 2026 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition (Thai) News Provided By Market-Comms Co.,Ltd September 21, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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