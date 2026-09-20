UD info / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch

UD Info DB Series SSD Drives Achieve FIPS 140-3 Validation

21.09.2026 / 04:05 CET/CEST

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Milestone completes a three-year security certification roadmap and advances secure storage for regulated industries and mission-critical applications NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UD info today announced that the cryptographic module integrated into its DB Series SSD Drives has achieved FIPS 140-3 validation through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). NIST CMVP Certificate No. 5479, issued August 12, 2026, confirms validation at Overall Level 2.



The milestone provides independent assurance that the DB Series cryptographic module meets recognized security requirements. It also helps customers address security, compliance, and procurement requirements across government, critical infrastructure, and other mission-critical applications. "FIPS 140-3 validation reflects our commitment to security backed by independent validation," said Gibson Chen, General Manager of UD info. "It strengthens our ability to help customers meet compliance requirements while delivering the performance, reliability, and long-term availability required for mission-critical applications." FIPS 140-3 is the current U.S. federal security standard for cryptographic modules. This achievement completes UD info's three-year security roadmap, following FIPS 140-2 validation for the DA Series in 2024 and Common Criteria certification in 2025. Together, these milestones demonstrate UD info's investment in independently validated security and strengthen its position as a trusted secure-storage partner for regulated and mission-critical applications worldwide. Designed for diverse system architectures and deployment environments, the DB Series is available in five certified configurations, combining hardware-based AES-XTS-256 encryption with NVMe PCIe performance and support for the TCG Opal Security Subsystem Class (SSC) protocol. Full product specifications and datasheets are available for download at . UD info will continue to invest in certification, encryption, and firmware development to expand its secure storage portfolio. By combining validated security with strong firmware expertise and long-term supply commitments, UD info helps customers reduce integration risk and build dependable platforms for security-sensitive applications. About UD info UD info is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of industrial-grade storage solutions, including SSDs, SD and microSD cards, eMMC, USB flash drives, and DRAM modules. Backed by strong firmware engineering capabilities and long-term supply commitments, UD info serves customers worldwide across industrial automation, transportation, medical, energy, aerospace, rugged computing, and embedded systems. To learn more, visit . Media Contact:

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