Eureka Marks World Cleanup Day 2026 In France With Find The Unseen Cleanup Challenge



EQS Newswire / 21/09/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Eureka marked World Cleanup Day 2026 in France with its "Find the Unseen" campaign, encouraging people to pay closer attention to places that can easily be overlooked in everyday cleaning.







World Cleanup Day often draws attention to streets, parks and other public areas. Eureka extended that idea into everyday environments, asking people to look beyond the spaces they clean routinely and notice the corners and shared areas that may receive far less attention.

The wider campaign brought together creators across France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with each collaboration interpreting "Find the Unseen" through a local perspective.

In France, @Antoiz turned the campaign into a real-world challenge by offering €50 to anyone who could help him find the dirtiest place possible. After speaking with people about spaces that might fit the challenge, the search led to an entrance hall where dirt had built up away from everyday attention.

Rather than simply talking about overlooked spaces, the content went out to find one. @Antoiz then put the Eureka FloorShine 880 Wet and Dry Vacuum

Looking ahead, Eureka plans to continue working with creators across Europe to discover more of these "unseen" spaces. Through future collaborations, the brand aims to encourage people to pay greater attention to both their homes and the shared spaces they use every day, making cleaner environments a more natural part of everyday life.

Eureka also introduced the "Find the Unseen" social media challenge, inviting consumers to clean overlooked areas in their homes with Eureka products, share videos online and participate for a chance to receive cashback.

As part of the campaign, Eureka is offering 6% off any Eureka product from now through September 30 with the promotional code eureka920 on its French website.

Learn more:



Hashtag: #Eureka #WorldCleanupDay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About EurekaFounded in Detroit, USA, in 1909, Eureka is a century-old vacuum cleaner brand dedicated to making cleaning easier. The brand focuses on innovation, practical design and ease of use, developing cleaning solutions for everyday homes.



News Source: Eureka

21/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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