Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 21: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Meanwhile, international crude oil prices remained elevated amid continuing geopolitical tensions. Brent crude was trading around the $105-per-barrel level, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remained close to $101 a barrel.
Despite movements in the global oil market, domestic retail fuel prices remained unchanged in the major cities listed above. Since fuel prices are revised daily, consumers should check the latest rates before refuelling.
The retail price paid by consumers includes several components beyond the basic fuel cost, including central and state taxes, dealer commissions and other charges. This is why the price of petrol and diesel can vary considerably between states and cities even when crude oil prices remain the same.
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