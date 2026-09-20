Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 21: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Monday, September 21, 2026. State-run oil marketing companies revise fuel prices every morning at 6 am, with rates influenced by international crude oil prices, foreign exchange movements, taxes and other factors. For consumers, the latest revision brings stability at fuel stations across the country. However, petrol and diesel prices continue to differ significantly from one city to another because of variations in state-level taxes and other local charges. Petrol, Diesel Rates, Today - September 21

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices remained elevated amid continuing geopolitical tensions. Brent crude was trading around the $105-per-barrel level, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remained close to $101 a barrel.

Despite movements in the global oil market, domestic retail fuel prices remained unchanged in the major cities listed above. Since fuel prices are revised daily, consumers should check the latest rates before refuelling.

The retail price paid by consumers includes several components beyond the basic fuel cost, including central and state taxes, dealer commissions and other charges. This is why the price of petrol and diesel can vary considerably between states and cities even when crude oil prices remain the same.