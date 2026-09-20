CRML, GLND, GRML Surge Overnight After Trump Unveils 'Permanent' US Security Deal For Greenland



Trump announced a no-expiry Greenland pact granting the U.S. permanent access, basing, and overflight rights.

GRML completed its $35 million Sarfartoq acquisition and a 104.8-ton bulk-sampling program at Skaergaard. GLND proposed acquiring 80 Mile for £61.48 million, though Jameson Land drilling was delayed until winter 2027.

Shares of Critical Metals (CRML), Greenland Energy (GLND) and Greenland Mines (GRML) surged overnight late Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping agreement granting the U.S. permanent security access to Greenland and greater authority over sensitive foreign investments.

In overnight trading late Sunday, CRML surged 34%, GLND soared 150%, and GRML jumped 72%.

Trump Announces Permanent US Access To Greenland

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that the agreement with Denmark and Greenland gives Washington“permanent control over security, and all other needs” on the Arctic island. The U.S. will“immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence” at“NO COST to the United States,” he added.

According to a State Department official, the no-expiry pact grants Washington permanent access, basing and overflight rights. It also bars non-NATO countries from establishing bases and allows the U.S. to block adversaries from making sensitive investments. The arrangement would remain effective even if Greenland became independent.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it“permanently and completely” addresses U.S. national-security concerns and ensures Greenland will“forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America.” The governments expect to sign the agreement at the United Nations General Assembly this week, after which it must clear the required parliamentary procedures.

Denmark And Greenland Retain Sovereignty

Denmark and Greenland stressed on Saturday that the pact does not transfer sovereignty to Washington.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it recognizes“the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.” On the other hand, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the deal“recognizes Greenland's interests and our place in international co-operation,” adding:“It is for the benefit of us all.” The agreement falls short of Trump's earlier push to purchase or annex Greenland.

Greenland Miners Chase Western Supply-Chain Growth

Critical Metals is closely related to U.S. efforts to secure rare-earth supplies beyond China. Last week, CRML reported more than 99% dissolution of Tanbreez concentrate into 19 high-purity products, alongside a study projecting $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion in potential annual refinery revenue. Its proposed $835 million merger with European Lithium also advanced to a shareholder vote, potentially lifting its Tanbreez ownership from 92.5% to 100%.

CRML signed a 15-year REalloys agreement in May covering 15% of Phase 1 output, while Washington has considered a $120 million EXIM loan and a potential equity investment. First ore is targeted for late 2028 or early 2029.

Greenland Mines, which“applauded” the pact last week, completed its $35 million Sarfartoq acquisition earlier this month. An August assessment estimated a high-case pretax value of $2.05 billion, while the company says its output could equal 34% of non-Chinese refined NdPr supply. GRML also recently completed a 104.8-ton bulk-sampling program at Skaergaard.

Meanwhile, Greenland Energy agreed on indicative terms this month to acquire partner joint venture partner 80 Mile for about 61.48 million pounds, consolidating Jameson Land and adding the Disko-Nuussuaq and Dundas assets. However, drilling was delayed in August until winter 2027 amid further regulatory review.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About CRML, GLND And GRML?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRML, GLND and GRML was 'extremely bullish.' Message volume was 'extremely high' for CRML and GLND, and 'high' for GRML.

One user said,“$CRML hell yes. Greenland news days before Xi coming to town is not an accident. Last year Trump played the same game before heading to China.”

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Another user said,“Shaping up for a potentially significant short squeeze on GRML and GLND stocks...”

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So far this year, CRML has fallen 3%, while GLND and GRML have plunged 88% and 80%, respectively.

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