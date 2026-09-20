Asian Games: India Win Silver In Men's 10M Air Rifle Team Event

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil pocketed the silver medal, taking India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 to three here on Monday.

Rudrankksh produced a solid performance of 631.8 to finish in third in the 60-shot qualification, while Himandhu scored 630 to be placed seventh and Parth was 628.3 for a combined score of 1890.1 points.

It was Rudrankksh's second Asian Games medal in the 10m air rifle team event, having previously won gold at Hangzhou 2023.

China, however, took the gold with a world-record score of 1899.0 and and South Korea bagged the bronze with 1884.2 points.

Moreover, Rudrankksh finished third in the qualification, and Himanshu was placed seventh, and the duo qualified for the individual final after finishing in the top eight in the qualification.

Earlier, Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan returned with two silver medals from the opening day of shooting on Sunday, finishing second in the women's 10m air rifle individual event after helping India to the team silver.

It was Elavenil's first individual Asian Games medal. She had competed at Jakarta 2018 as a teenager but did not progress to the women's 10m air rifle final.

Elavenil also holds the Asian record of 253.6, set while winning the Asian Championships last year in Shymkent. She successfully defended her continental title at the 2026 Asian Championships in New Delhi.

India have so far won three silver medals, all coming in the shooting sport.

At the previous edition of the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, Indian shooters claimed seven golds, nine silvers and six bronze medals for an unprecedented haul of 22 medals.