Seva Yatra: 20 Teams To Cover 35,500 Km From Vadnagar To Varanasi

A unique and first-of-its-kind Yatra dedicated to Seva is underway, covering a total of 35,500 kilometres across 20 teams with one common Sankalp - 'Seva'. From September 17 to October 7, the teams will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar. They have set out on a journey that is much more than a motorcycle Yatra. They are travelling through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking the spirit of Seva right to the grassroots.

A Journey of Service and Action

The Seva Yatris are not simply passing through communities. They are stopping, meeting people and committing Seva in activities that respond to local needs - from cleanliness drives at ponds, temples, schools, parks, hospitals and other public areas to beneficiary interactions, youth dialogues, Gram Sabha samvad and Gau Seva to tree plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. At PM SHRI Schools, the Yatris are cleaning campuses, interacting with students and distributing books and stationery. At hospitals, orphanages and old-age homes, they are extending their support to those who need it most. Kits are being distributed to widows, ASHA workers are being honoured, and communities are coming together for different welfare activities.

Fostering Sampark and Dialogue

The Yatra is equally about Sampark and dialogue. Yuva Samvads, Gram Sabha interactions, Mahila Samvads and beneficiary interactions are creating opportunities to meet people directly and understand the aspirations and provide awareness at the grassroots. Organ donation pledges encourage a spirit of giving, while tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters are connecting communities with the nation's history and its heroes.

The Yatra is bringing together several dimensions of public engagement, including Seva, Sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation and carrying them from one grassroots location to another. (ANI)

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