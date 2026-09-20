Demchenko Explains Where Border Violators Most Often Attempt To Cross

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

Asked where border guards most frequently detect attempts to illegally cross the state border, Demchenko said: "Traditionally, it is the section of the border with Romania. We record the largest number of violators precisely on this section of the border. The border with Moldova is in second place."

According to Demchenko, significantly fewer attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded on other sections.

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"At the same time, fortunately, we have not recorded an increase in the number of attempts [to illegally cross the border] recently," the State Border Guard Service spokesperson added.

As Ukrinform reported, approximately 9,000 violators were detained during attempts to illegally cross the border in the first eight months of this year, mostly outside official border-crossing points.