Selecting WCB Wafer Butterfly Valves For Industrial Pipeline Systems
|Item
|Soft seal WCB Wafer Butterfly Valve
|Hard seal WCB Wafer Butterfly Valve
|Sealing structure
|Rubber / PTFE elastic seal
|Metal‐to‐metal hard alloy overlay seal
|Sealing performance
|Bubble‐tight zero leakage
|Allow minor leakage, not bubble‐tight
|Working temperature
|‐20°C ~ 120°C
|‐29°C ~ 425°C
|Operating torque
|Low
|Relatively high
|Applicable medium
|Water, circulating water, fire‐fighting water, compressed air, non‐abrasive fluid
|High‐temperature steam, hot oil, medium with fine solid particles, high‐pressure process medium
|Disadvantages
|Poor high‐temperature resistance, seal easy to age under abrasive medium
|Higher cost, cannot achieve zero‐leakage
|Recommended actuator
|Manual lever, worm gear
|Worm gear, electric / pneumatic (sufficient torque margin required)
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