Selecting WCB Wafer Butterfly Valves For Industrial Pipeline Systems

WCB wafer butterfly valves are extensively used for cut off and throttling in industrial pipeline systems. Manufactured from ASTM A216 WCB cast carbon steel, this valve category is divided into two mainstream versions: soft seal WCB wafer butterfly valve and hard seal WCB wafer butterfly valve. Many procurement engineers get confused when choosing between them. Clear comparison of performance, working conditions and limitations helps avoid wrong model selection and unexpected field failures.

The soft seal WCB wafer butterfly valve adopts elastic rubber or PTFE as sealing components, such as EPDM, NBR. It achieves bubble‐tight zero‐leakage sealing performance under low‐to‐medium pressure. Its advantages include low operating torque, good sealing effect and competitive cost. However, the temperature resistance is restricted by the elastomer. Normally it works within‐20°C ~120°C. High‐temperature steam, high‐temperature oil and abrasive particle‐containing media will accelerate seal aging and wear. It is ideal for water supply, circulating water, fire‐fighting pipelines and general‐purpose low‐temperature non‐abrasive medium.

Different from soft seal type, hard seal WCB wafer butterfly valve applies metal‐to‐metal sealing pairs. The sealing surface is treated by hard alloy overlaying. It can withstand wider temperature range from‐29°C up to 425°C, adapting to high‐temperature steam, hot oil and high‐pressure industrial process pipelines. Hard‐seal structure owns outstanding wear resistance, and can bear media with tiny solid particles. Nevertheless, it cannot realize zero‐leak standard like soft‐seal products, and requires larger opening‐closing torque. Its procurement and maintenance cost is relatively higher.

Both types are wafer‐style structure, which must be clamped between two pipeline flanges. They cannot be used for end‐of‐line installation. When selecting nominal pressure, PN10, PN16, PN25 and Class150 are common options. Users need to match pressure rating according to actual pipeline pressure surge instead of only referring to pipe size.

Actuator configuration also needs attention. For soft‐seal version, manual lever or worm gear is mostly sufficient. For hard‐seal WCB wafer butterfly valve, electric or pneumatic actuators shall reserve enough torque margin to prevent disc sticking.

In short, choose soft‐seal WCB wafer butterfly valve if zero leakage, low cost and medium‐low temperature are required. Pick hard‐seal WCB wafer butterfly valve for high‐temperature, high‐pressure and abrasive working scenarios. Confirm medium property, temperature‐pressure parameters and sealing requirements before ordering to guarantee long‐term stable pipeline operation.