1 Precision Machining Technology for Aerospace Superalloys

1. Component Forward Design and Process Collaboration Based on Aero-Engine Operating Conditions

● Based on the service requirements of aero-engine turbine blades and casings under high temperature, high pressure, and high rotational speed, professional CAD/CAM software is used to construct high-precision 3D models. Ensure that the positional accuracy of blade film cooling holes, profile accuracy of airfoil surfaces, and dimensional tolerances of fir-tree root mating surfaces comply with aerodynamic and strength design requirements, providing accurate references for subsequent precision machining of difficult-to-cut materials.

● Collaborate closely with aero-engine design institutes, translating thermal deformation patterns, vibration characteristics, and creep life requirements of hot section components under operating conditions into specific design features such as cooling channel layout optimization, wall thickness gradient design, and transition radius control.

2. Difficult-to-Cut Material Property-Oriented Structure Optimization

● Fully consider the cutting characteristics of difficult-to-machine materials such as nickel-based superalloys and titanium alloys, optimizing part structural morphology. By controlling cooling holes with reasonable depth-to-diameter ratios, optimizing stiffness distribution in thin-wall areas, and avoiding enclosed cavities with difficult tool access, enhance process feasibility and reduce cutting difficulty and tool wear.

● Perform fatigue life simulation analysis on critical rotating components such as turbine disks and compressor disks, optimizing fir-tree slot geometric parameters and surface integrity requirements; conduct stiffness analysis and cutting vibration prediction for casing-type thin-wall components, designing auxiliary support structures to ensure machining accuracy.

2High-Temperature Resistant High-Performance Material System and Pretreatment Technology

1. Aerospace-Grade Specialty Material Precision Selection

● Based on temperature gradient stress differences in various aero-engine components, construct a specialty material system: turbine blades use single crystal superalloys DD6 or CMSX-4, offering excellent high-temperature creep strength; turbine disks use powder metallurgy superalloy FGH96, balancing high-temperature strength and fatigue resistance; casings use titanium alloy TC4 or superalloy GH4169, balancing weight and heat resistance.

● Establish strict incoming material inspection standards for aerospace materials, performing chemical composition spectral analysis and inclusion ultrasonic testing for superalloys, and microstructure grading and mechanical property testing for titanium alloys, ensuring each batch complies with AMS and ASTM aerospace material standards.

2. Specialty Material Pretreatment and Microstructure Control Technology

● Apply solution and aging heat treatment to superalloy forgings, optimizing strengthening phase distribution to achieve ideal mechanical properties while relieving machining stresses. Apply annealing treatment to titanium alloy blanks to stabilize microstructure, improve machinability, and prevent post-machining deformation.

● Apply hot isostatic pressing treatment to aerospace parts with special requirements, eliminating internal micro-porosity to improve material density and fatigue life. Apply ceramic core removal and surface modification treatment to cast superalloy blades, providing high-quality substrates for subsequent precision machining.

3Difficult-to-Cut Material Precision Machining Process Based on Adaptive Control

1. High-Rigidity Precision Machining Equipment and Process Monitoring System

● Configure high-rigidity 5-axis linkage machining centers and precision boring-milling centers with gantry structures and heavy-duty guide rails, ensuring micron-level accuracy maintained during titanium and superalloy cutting. Equip with spindle power monitoring and cutting force sensors for real-time collection of machining process data.

● Build equipment health management systems based on digital twins, predicting spindle and guide rail conditions through vibration analysis and thermal deformation compensation, automatically adjusting machining parameters to ensure long-term stable operation at optimal precision states.

2. High-Performance Tooling System and Intelligent Cutting Parameter Optimization

● Establish a tool database for difficult-to-cut materials, selecting CBN and ceramic tools for high-speed cutting of superalloys, and PCD and diamond-coated tools for titanium alloy machining, balancing red hardness and anti-adhesion properties. Perform micro-geometry inspection and dynamic balance testing on finishing tools, ensuring runout is controlled within 2μm.

● Establish mapping relationships between cutting parameters and cutting forces/cutting temperatures through combined cutting simulation and process trials, optimizing cutting speed, feed rate, and depth of cut combinations for different processes using genetic algorithms, achieving high efficiency while ensuring tool life.

3. Complex Surface High-Efficiency Precision Machining Technology

● Apply combined 5-axis linkage flank milling and point milling strategies for complex turbine blade profiles, using trochoidal milling for roughing to reduce cutting forces and constant contact angle tool paths for finishing to ensure surface quality consistency. Apply CNC grinding processes for blade leading and trailing edges, achieving edge radii below 0.05mm.

● Apply high-speed milling and cryogenic cooling technologies for thin-wall casings, reducing cutting zone temperatures through liquid nitrogen cooling to suppress thermal deformation and control wall thickness tolerances within ±0.03mm. Apply plunge milling and helical milling for deep cavity structures to effectively control cutting vibration.

4. Micro-Hole Special Machining Technology

● Apply combined femtosecond laser and EDM processes for turbine blade film cooling holes, with femtosecond laser pre-drilling achieving recast-free, micro-crack-free hole walls and EDM finishing ensuring hole diameter accuracy of ±5μm and positional accuracy of ±10μm.

● Apply 5-axis EDM technology for shaped film cooling holes, achieving precise formation of complex hole types such as diffuser holes and tapered holes through precision electrode manufacturing and multi-axis linkage control, meeting aero-engine high-efficiency cooling requirements.

4Full-Process Digital Inspection and Airworthiness Quality Control

1. Aerospace-Grade Precision Measurement Equipment Configuration

● Configure ultra-high precision coordinate measuring machines and laser trackers, establishing constant temperature metrology rooms to ensure measurement environment temperature is maintained at 20±0.2°C. Conduct comprehensive inspection of blade profiles, fir-tree contours, and casing coaxiality, controlling measurement uncertainty within 1.5μm.

● Apply blue light scanning and blade-specific measurement software for full-surface contour inspection of complex curved surfaces, generating deviation color maps to visually display machining error distribution, providing visual references for process optimization.

2. On-Machine Measurement and Adaptive Compensation Technology

● Configure Renishaw probe systems on machining centers, performing critical dimension measurements directly on machine tools after finishing, automatically calculating tool wear compensation values and thermal deformation corrections through macro programs, achieving closed-loop accuracy control.

● Establish real-time SPC monitoring systems for critical dimensions, dynamically tracking blade wall thickness, fir-tree slot width, and hole positional accuracy, automatically triggering process adjustments when process capability index CPK falls below 1.33, ensuring each batch meets airworthiness requirements.

3. Non-Destructive Testing and Integrity Evaluation System

● Configure industrial CT and ultrasonic testing equipment for non-destructive inspection of turbine blade internal cooling channels and casting defects, verifying internal structural integrity and wall thickness uniformity. Apply phased array ultrasonic testing for critical weld areas to ensure weld quality.

● Apply fluorescent penetrant inspection for micro-crack screening on blade surfaces, ensuring no damage on precision-machined part surfaces. Establish complete non-destructive testing record archives, achieving traceability for each product.

5Aerospace Compliance Talent Development and Lean Production Management System

1. Aerospace Quality System and Special Process Talent Development

● Build a professional team consisting of AS9100 internal auditors, NADCAP special process engineers, and 5-axis programming technicians, regularly organizing AS9100D and NADCAP certification requirements training to ensure the team masters special requirements of aerospace manufacturing.

● Establish superalloy machining operation qualification certification systems, providing specialized training in difficult-to-cut material cutting characteristics, tool selection, and process control for technicians entering aerospace component production lines, permitting them to work only after passing assessments.

2. Aerospace Component Lean Production and Process Control

● Establish a standard operating procedure system covering all processes for aerospace components, solidifying programming specifications, tool life management, inspection frequency, and abnormal condition handling procedures into standardized documents, ensuring operational consistency across different shifts.

● Implement value stream mapping analysis and single-piece flow production models, reducing work-in-progress inventory and shortening manufacturing cycles through quick changeover and cellular layouts. Implement visual management boards for real-time updates on production progress, quality indicators, and equipment status, improving site problem response speed.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shenzhen Xiangxinyu Technology Co., Ltd. is a precision manufacturing group and parent company of Jingmiao Precision.

Xiangxinyu delivers CNC machining, turning, stamping, die‐casting, sheet‐metal, mold‐making, assembly and complete surface finishing services. Our wholly‐owned subsidiary Jingmiao Precision, established in 2024, specializes in MIM R&D and mass‐volume production.

Jingmiao runs a 4,000 m2 MIM facility with 50+ sets of professional equipment. Xiangxinyu occupies a 5,000 m2 workshop with over 90 advanced machines. Our engineering team supports fast project development using PROE, UG, SolidWorks and Mastercam.