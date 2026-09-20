Intelligent Spring Machines Lead A New Wave Of Precision Manufacturing, Boosting Industrial Upgrading

MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province,China.-September 20, 2026

Recently, China's high-end equipment manufacturing sector has witnessed a new breakthrough. A batch of fully automated intelligent spring machines equipped with advanced servo control and artificial intelligence visual recognition systems have successfully rolled off the production line and entered the market, marking a rapid evolution of my country's spring manufacturing industry from traditional models towards digitalization and intelligence.

At a precision parts production base in the Yangtze River Delta, the newly operational intelligent spring production line is particularly eye-catching. Compared with traditional equipment, these new spring machines, through the integration of multi-axis linkage control technology, can precisely complete complex processes such as winding, bending, and cutting, increasing production efficiency by over 30%. Their real-time monitoring system can perform nanometer-level corrections on key parameters such as wire diameter, number of turns, and pitch, controlling the product defect rate to below 0.05%, greatly meeting the stringent requirements for consistency and reliability of spring components in the automotive, aerospace, and high-end electronics industries.

Industry experts point out that although springs are small, they are indispensable basic components in mechanical equipment. Currently, with the booming development of emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, robotics, and medical devices, the market demand for high-performance, irregularly shaped, and miniaturized springs is surging. The widespread adoption of intelligent spring machines has not only solved the bottleneck of high-precision mass production, but its flexible production characteristics also enable rapid response to customized demands for small batches and diverse varieties, strongly supporting innovation and cost reduction in downstream industries.

It is reported that core components of this intelligent equipment, such as high-precision servo motors and dedicated control systems, have achieved domestic substitution, breaking the long-standing reliance on imports. Many leading domestic manufacturers are continuously increasing their R&D investment, committed to deeply integrating the Internet of Things and big data analytics to build remote operation and maintenance and predictive maintenance capabilities.

From "manufacturing" to "intelligent manufacturing," intelligent spring machines are becoming a key driver for improving quality and efficiency in the field of basic components. It is expected that with technological iteration and market penetration, my country will occupy a more important position in the global precision spring manufacturing landscape, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

About Us

Guangdong Kaichuang cnc Equipment Co., Ltd (referred to as KCMCO ) located in Dongguan Guangdong province, is one of the nation's largest professional manufacturer of CNC spring machinery, was founded in 2003. KCMCO is a collection of R&D, manufacturing, sales and service in the integration. KCMCO introduces Taiwan controlling technology and Japan servo motor to produce variety of springs with the feature of high precision of feeding, stable and precise shaping as well as novel and attractive appearance.