Etihad Rail: Dubai Station, Metro Links, Abu Dhabi Airport Connect 5 Changes Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the scheduled opening of Etihad Rail's Dubai station just weeks away, there have been many updates regarding the country's national rail network. Located in Al Yalayis, the much-awaited station will link the emirate to the Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations which began functioning earlier this year.

From a possible new station to details of how the rail will link to Dubai metro, here are five changes you need to know about:

1. Dubai to get a second Etihad Rail stationRecommended For You

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that the emirate could get a second Etihad Rail station. This would be in addition to the 11 already confirmed stations of the rail network. Although the location of it has not been revealed, the Dubai Rail Network Map for 2032 released in April shows the station located in Meydan. This station will be integrated with the upcoming Dubai Metro Gold Line, which is scheduled for completion in 2032.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. 2. High speed rail stations revealed

More details about a planned high-speed train between Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been revealed this week. According to RTA, the high-speed service will have two stations in Dubai - one at Al Maktoum International Airport and another in Al Jaddaf. Although there is no definitive timeline as to when this service will be launched, it will cut down the time needed to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to 30 minutes. While the regular Etihad Rail trains will travel at 200kmph, the high-speed service will run at 350kmph.

3. Link to Dubai Metro

Dubai is planning a seamless connection between the Etihad Rail and its metro stations. During a press briefing Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA explained how the agency is working with Etihad Rail to make it easier for passengers to travel. A dedicated footbridge is being constructed to connect the Etihad Rail station directly to the Jumeirah Golf Estates metro station on the Red Line, ensuring smooth transfers for passengers.

4. Connection to the fourth corridor

On Wednesday, Dubai approved a new 80-kilometre Fourth Corridor from Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi to Al Shanouf Road in Sharjah. The highway will connect with the Etihad Rail and is expected to reduce journey times by up to 60 per cent and serve more than 3.1 million people.

5. Shuttle buses to Abu Dhabi airport

The rail network signed an agreement with Etihad Airways to integrate their services. The two agencies will study the feasibility of dedicated shuttle services between Zayed International Airport and the Mohammed Bin Zayed City passenger station. This will make it easy for passengers to have smooth transfers between the airport and Etihad Rail. The Memorandum of Understanding, signed during Arabian Travel Market, also covers integrated air and rail booking experiences.

The Dubai station is scheduled to open on September 30, alongside Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah. The journey between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take approximately 57 minutes, cutting commute times by up to 40 per cent. Passengers will be able to use their existing Nol cards to pay for train travel across the rail network, following an agreement signed between RTA and Etihad Rail in February 2024.

Dubai to get second Etihad Rail station besides Al Yalayis: RTA chief Etihad Rail sells over 100,000 tickets; Dubai station to see more people use trains daily Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail sign deal to integrate bookings, station services

ALSO READ