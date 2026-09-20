Alhind Introduces Sunday Passport Collection Service Across All UAE Centres

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian expats in the UAE no longer have to take time out during the weekdays to collect their passports.

Alhind Global Services, which operates all 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the UAE, has introduced a Sunday passport collection counter at every location. The service runs from 10am to 12pm, offering greater flexibility for those who cannot collect their passports during normal working hours.

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The move addresses a common complaint among the working community, who often struggle to arrange a courier or collect the passport in person.

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It was in July that Alhind took over the passport renewal, document attestation and other consular services. The Kerala-based company won the tender in November 2025 but a legal battle had left it unable to roll out services.

Backlogs cleared

The legal battle occurred when two unsuccessful petitioners challenged the legality and transparency of the evaluation process by the Indian government and called for a re-tendering procedure.

During the legal battle, the Indian missions in the UAE directly handled consular services for first time in 15 years. The move caused several Indian expats to face delays in getting their documents - causing several residents to queue for long hours or amend their plans for the peak summer travel season.

Following these disruptions in consular services, Alhind had faced heavy backlogs when they rolled out their services on July 22. Now, the service provider has confirmed that 100 per cent of backlogs have now been cleared. Appointments are fully available across all centres and operations across all 16 ICACs have become streamlined and timely.

All services included

During their rollout, Alhind had promised a flat rate of Dh19 which was inclusive of all services including filling forms, taking photographs, making photocopies and arranging couriers.

With these available on-site, customers no longer need to visit external agencies for basic application-related needs. Last month, the newly appointed Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy had cautioned the Indian community against falling prey to fraudulent third-party service providers who charge exorbitant fees for appointment bookings.

He also added that the Consulate is working to integrate more technology into passport services to reduce the need for third-party agents and unnecessary travel to service centres.

Appointments can be booked online on the website. The slots are released at 9am and 9pm daily from Monday to Saturday. All of Alhind's 16 ICACs are operating from 8am to 6pm, and applicants will be permitted to enter the centres only 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment. At the Bur Dubai centre, there are 45 counters which will reduce wait times.

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