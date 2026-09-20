Zhonghong Medical Reports H1 2026 Net Profit Surge Of Over 26-Fold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zhonghong Pulin Medical Products Co., Ltd.

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhonghong Pulin Medical Products Co., Ltd. ("Zhonghong Medical", 300981.SZ) recently disclosed its interim report for 2026. According to the report, the company achieved a revenue of RMB 1.478 billion in the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year growth of 19.46%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB 159 million, marking a dramatic year-on-year surge of 2,662.38%. Net profit excluding non-recurring gains and losses totaled RMB 115 million, registering a year-on-year increase of 974.79%.

The interim report highlights that revenue from the health protection products segment reached RMB 1.352 billion in H1, with a gross margin of 23.68% - an increase of 14.70 percentage points year-on-year. The strong financial performance was primarily driven by two key factors: first, rising selling prices for health protective gloves, which led to a notable expansion in gross margin; second, the company's continuous efforts in operational optimizations such as efficiency enhancements in raw material cyclical management, improved management on production and inventory, production line upgrades, and product portfolio optimization. These measures significantly improved cost containment, enhanced operational efficiency, and drove substantial year-on-year gains in profitability and net margins.

Regarding global production footprint, the construction of Phase I of Zhonghong Medical's Indonesian manufacturing base is progressing steadily. Once completed, the facility is expected to add an annual production capacity of 8 billion to 10 billion nitrile gloves.

Zhonghong Medical currently operates four primary business divisions: Health Protection, Safe Infusion, Innovation Incubation, and International Business Development. Among these, the Health Protection division serves as the company's business cornerstone and primary revenue driver. As a leading domestic manufacturer of medical examination and surgical gloves, Zhonghong Medical remains the sole producer in China with large-scale manufacturing capabilities for polyisoprene (PI) surgical gloves.

According to the interim report, the company has established a comprehensive R&D network pillared by five research institutes in Tangshan (Hebei Province), Shanghai, Yichun (Jiangxi Province), Shenzhen (Guangdong Province), and Guilin (Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region), alongside its Hainan subsidiary. The system spans product development in new-function gloves, innovative material gloves, high-end surgical consumables, and veterinary care. Zhonghong Medical has successfully developed advanced offerings including PI gloves, double-layer indicator gloves, microsurgical gloves, antiviral gloves, radiation-shielding gloves, and veterinary temperature sensors, further strengthening its product competitive edge in the market.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Pan, Tel: 86-10-63074558