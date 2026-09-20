Ganesh Chaturthi: Anant Ambani Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja

Amid the festive fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani on Monday offered prayers and took divine darshan at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja attracts thousands of devotees every year during the festival, with people lining up to seek darshan and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. In visuals of the visit, he was seen warmly interacting with the people.

Earlier on Thursday, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday to offer prayers. The Ambani family sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at the revered pandal, one of Mumbai's most prominent destinations during the annual festival. The Ambanis' visit added to the public attention surrounding the celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Mumbai, where elaborate idols, decorated pandals and community festivities form an integral part of the city's cultural landscape.

Ganapati Celebrations at Ambani Residence

The Ambanis' appearance at Lalbaugcha came after the family recently hosted Ganapati celebrations at their residence. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among others, joined the Ambanis for the festive celebrations.

At midnight on Wednesday, members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, stepped out to participate in the immersion ceremony of the Lord Ganesha idol brought to their residence for Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)

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