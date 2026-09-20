Delhi: Development Works Begin In Rohini, Khera Garhi Extension

Under the 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan', various development works were commenced on Sunday in Upvan Apartment, Sector-28, Rohini, and Khera Garhi Extension in North-West Delhi. According to a release, the works include the construction and development of roads, streets, drains and side berms. These projects will provide local residents with improved connectivity and better basic civic amenities.

In Upvan Apartment, the construction of roads, drains and side berms was commenced. Meanwhile, in Khera Garhi Extension, development works were inaugurated on the road leading to the cremation ground, along with various streets and drains. The road leading to the cremation ground had been in poor condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to local residents. Completion of these works will improve connectivity and drainage facilities in the area.

Government Committed to Public Welfare

On the occasion, Delhi Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Cooperation and Elections, Ravinder Indraj Singh, said that the state Government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development works reach the common people directly. He said that works related to basic amenities such as roads, streets and drains are being taken up on priority so that local issues faced by residents can be addressed effectively.

Singh further said that public funds are being utilised for public welfare and the development of civic amenities. The Government's objective is to ensure that development works do not remain confined to official records but are completed on the ground in a timely manner. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is continuously accelerating public welfare and development initiatives with a commitment to“Seva, Samman aur Swavalamban”.

Dignitaries Present

During the programmes, District Vice President of North-West Delhi BJP Praveen Rana, Mandal President Nimi Sharma, Khushbu, Mukesh, Suman Kaushik, General Secretary Narendra, SC Morcha President Virendra, Paliwal from Sewa Bharti, Suresh Saini, Ashok Sharma, Jagdish and Rahul, along with local workers, prominent citizens and residents of the area, were present. (ANI)

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