Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Join BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' In Punjab Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Punjab on Monday for a one-day trip, where he will participate in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' (Drug-Free Punjab Campaign).

During his visit, Chouhan will pay obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo before joining the BJP's campaign against drug abuse. At 10:00 a.m., he is scheduled to inaugurate and participate in the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' at Dana Mandi, located at Ravidasia Chowk in Talwandi Sabo.

The Union minister will also address a public meeting in Maisarkhana and hold a direct dialogue with farmers and women associated with self-help groups in Bathinda. His participation comes as the four-day campaign enters its final leg, with the yatra scheduled to reach Bathinda and conclude the BJP's state-wide outreach programme.

The BJP launched the mega 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' on September 18, with the campaign covering different parts of Punjab.

BJP national President Nitin Nabin flagged off the first march from Ekta Sthal at Madhopur in Pathankot district earlier on Friday.

The second yatra was on September 19 from Fatehgarh Sahib and was flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The third yatra was held on September 20 from the Sadiki border in Fazilka, near the Asafwala 1971 War Memorial, and was flagged off by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The four-day yatra began in Pathankot and is scheduled to conclude in Bathinda, covering key districts across the state.

The campaign is centred on the issue of drug abuse, which has remained a significant concern and a prominent subject of political discourse in Punjab. Through the yatra, the BJP is seeking to raise awareness about the adverse impact of drugs and highlight its vision and proposed approach for creating a drug-free Punjab.

The participation of senior BJP leaders, including Chouhan, is expected to add political momentum to the campaign while strengthening the party's organisational network and public outreach across the state.