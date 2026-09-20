In Vitro Fertilization Device Market Size To Reach $31.23Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.8%

In Vitro Fertilization Device Market Forecast

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The Business Research Company's In Vitro Fertilization Device Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The in vitro fertilization (IVF) device market has witnessed substantial growth recently, fueled by technological advancements and increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies worldwide. As infertility challenges continue to rise, the market is set to expand further, supported by innovations and expanding accessibility across various regions.

In Vitro Fertilization Device Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for in vitro fertilization devices has shown robust growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $20.44 billion in 2025 to $22.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This historical expansion is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of infertility, the global expansion of fertility clinics, improvements in IVF success rates, the introduction of basic embryo culture and laboratory systems, and greater awareness of assisted reproductive technologies.

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Looking ahead, the IVF device market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching an estimated value of $31.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by trends such as increasing delayed parenthood, rising government reimbursement and insurance coverage, the expansion of fertility tourism, heightened demand in emerging economies, and increased adoption of cryopreservation techniques for fertility preservation. Key trends shaping this market include wider acceptance of single embryo transfer protocols, growing social adoption of egg freezing, improved affordability and insurance support for IVF treatments, standardized lab quality control measures, and a rising need for portable, modular IVF lab setups, particularly in emerging markets.

Understanding the Function and Importance of In Vitro Fertilization Devices

In vitro fertilization devices are specialized medical tools designed to facilitate fertilization outside the human body under tightly controlled lab conditions. These devices ensure the maintenance of critical factors such as temperature, humidity, gas levels, and sterile environments that are essential for successful embryo development and handling during fertility treatments. They support diverse functions ranging from embryo culture and sperm preparation to egg retrieval assistance and microscopic examination, thereby enhancing the precision and effectiveness of assisted reproductive procedures.

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The Impact of Increasing Infertility Rates on the IVF Device Market

One of the primary forces driving growth in the IVF device market is the rising incidence of infertility among couples worldwide. Infertility refers to the inability to conceive after a certain period of regular, unprotected sexual activity. This trend is partly explained by delayed parenthood, as more individuals choose to start families later in life, when natural fertility declines. IVF devices play a crucial role by offering advanced laboratory and precision technologies that boost fertilization success rates, embryo quality, and overall procedure efficiency. For instance, data from August 2025 released by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the total fertility rate in England and Wales stayed at a historic low of 1.41 children per woman in 2024, slightly down from 1.42 in 2023. This ongoing decline underscores the increasing prevalence of infertility issues, which in turn fuels demand for IVF technology.

Regional Leadership and Growth Trends in the IVF Device Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the in vitro fertilization device market, benefiting from strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates, and significant investment in reproductive technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report includes coverage of key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on regional growth dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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In Vitro Fertilization Device Market Size To Reach $31.23Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.8% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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