Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Unveils '12 Pearls Of The Ocean', A Festive Season Of Island Celebrations

Tree Lighting

Festive Traditions

12 Pearls of The Ocean

A curated festive escape inclusive of seaplane transfers, Half Board dine-around, spa credit and exclusive benefits for direct bookings.

MALDIVES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This festive season, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites travellers to experience Christmas and New Year in the Maldives with a Luxury Festive Escape, combining complimentary transfers, Half Board dine-around, wellness experiences and a host of resort privileges.

Available for stays between 24 December 2026 and 9 January 2027, the offer is designed for guests looking to make the festive season an extended island escape, with a minimum stay of four nights.

Guests booking the offer will enjoy complimentary roundtrip seaplane transfers for two, ensuring a seamless journey from Velana International Airport to the island. Guests will also enjoy Half Board dine-around, with daily breakfast at Café Umi and dinner across a selection of the resort's distinctive dining venues.

The experience is further elevated by a complimentary beachfront dinner at Café Umi, USD 150 credit at AVI Spa, and a romantic bath ritual and bed decoration arranged once during the stay.

For families travelling together, the festive experience extends to younger guest on the same meal plan as their parents at no additional charge, while guests aged four to 12 can enjoy complimentary access to Planet Trekkers Kids Club. A selection of non-motorised watersports, including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling, is also included.

Exclusive benefits when booking direct

Guests who book directly with InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can enjoy an additional benefit for longer stays.

For stays of seven nights or more, guests receive USD 50 resort credit per day, redeemable across the resort's restaurants and bars, AVI Spa and Planet Trekkers Kids Club.

Direct-booking guests will also enjoy the resort's full suite of Club InterContinental privileges, including daily afternoon tea from 3pm to 5pm and evening aperitif from 5pm to 7pm, alongside a range of additional resort inclusions.

The Festive Spirit of Maamunagau

The Luxury Festive Escape invites guests to experience the resort's“12 Pearls of the Ocean” festive programme, running from 20 December 2026 to 7 January 2027, with a curated calendar of music, art, wellness and culinary experiences unfolding across the island.

The season culminates in New Year's Eve with an exclusive performance by internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, followed by a cocktail celebration and gala dinner.

For guests staying from 24 December, there is no mandatory Christmas dinner supplement. For New Year's Eve, the 31 December Gala Dinner supplement is charged at the time of reservation confirmation.

Beyond the festive programme, Maamunagau offers an intimate island setting in Raa Atoll, with beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences, curated dining and wellness experiences, Club InterContinental privileges, an extensive kids' club and The Retreat, an adults-only enclave.

The Luxury Festive Escape is available to book until 19 December 2026 for stays from 24 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with a minimum stay of four nights. Terms and conditions apply.

For reservations:

WhatsApp: +960 730 9300

Email:...

Telephone: +960 658 0500

For the full festive programme, please visit the official website at href="twelve-pearls-of-the-ocean" rel="external nofollow" intercontinental/twelve-pearls-of-the-ocea

Udeshika Galmangoda

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

+960 658-0500

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InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort Unveils '12 Pearls of the Ocean', a Festive Season of Island Celebrations News Provided By Syndacast Co. Ltd, September 21, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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