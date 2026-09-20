Rigging Terminology Explained Through Key Classifications For Industry Applications

Lifting terminology and classification are essential fundamental knowledge in lifting operations. Below are common terms and classifications:

I. Lifting Terminology

Lifting equipment

Devices used for hoisting and transporting loads during crane operations, including hooks, lifting rings, and lifting clamps.

Lifting slings

Tools used to secure and lift loads in lifting operations, such as wire rope slings, chain slings, and synthetic fiber slings.

Sling

A flexible component (including end fittings) attached to a load that bears the load during lifting, lowering, or moving of objects by cranes.

Round sling

A looped sling formed by connecting both ends of a single chain or rope (including woven webbing).

End fittings

General term for main rings, intermediate main rings, connecting links, intermediate links, and lower end fittings used to connect slings to hooks or loads.

Main ring

An end fitting directly connected to the crane hook.

Intermediate main ring

A link used to connect two or more sling legs to a main ring.

Connecting link

A link fitted at the end of a chain, which connects the chain directly or via an intermediate link to an end fitting.

Intermediate link

A link used to connect an end fitting with a connecting link mounted on the chain.

Lower end

The link, eye hook, or other device located at the end of a sling leg (this end is remote from the main ring or upper end).

Sling eye

A loop at the end of a sling used to connect the sling to a hook or load.

Hard sling eye

A sling eye embedded with a sling sleeve.

Soft sling eye

A sling eye without an embedded sleeve.

Seam

A stitched joint formed by threading thread through fabric to join one end of a webbing to itself or to combine multiple layers of webbing.

Non-load-bearing seam

A seam joining multiple layers of webbing that does not affect the strength of the sling.

Load-bearing seam

A seam forming a soft sling eye at the end of webbing, or a seam used in overlapping joints of round slings; this seam directly bears load and affects the sling's strength.

Rated lifting capacity

The maximum mass of a load that a lifting device can safely support when suspended vertically under normal operating conditions.

Ultimate working load

The maximum mass of a load that a single-leg sling can support when suspended vertically under normal operating conditions.

Safe working load

The maximum mass of a load that a sling can support under normal operating conditions, based on a specific lifting configuration.

Minimum breaking force

The minimum tensile force required to break a chain, wire rope, or similar component during static tensile testing.

Lifting configuration factor

Under normal operating conditions, the ratio between the safe working load of a sling determined by its lifting configuration and the ultimate working load of an identical single-leg sling.

Nominal sling length

The distance between the upper and lower load points of an unused sling when unloaded.

Total ultimate elongation

Expressed as a percentage of the original length, the total elongation of a chain or end fitting at breakage.

Angle with vertical

The angle β formed between a sling leg and the vertical line when lifting a load.

Angle between legs

The angle α between two corresponding sling legs when lifting a load.

Inner length of link

The pitch p of the chain.

II. Sling Classification

Metal Slings

Wire rope slings:Made from wire ropes processed by pressing, braiding, or casting methods. Suitable for lifting, pulling, tensioning, and load-bearing applications, featuring high strength, wear resistance, and heat resistance.

Chain slings:Composed of interconnected metal links, available in welded and assembleD Type s. Characterized by wear resistance, high temperature tolerance, low extensibility, and no significant elongation under load. Ideal for large-scale, frequent use.

Shackles:Used to connect various lifting devices or different components. Available in bow-shaped (omega-shaped) and D-type (U-shaped or straight) designs.

Hooks:Rigid load-handling devices used in lifting and handling operations. Common types include C-shaped hooks and swivel hooks.

Clamp-type lifting devices:Devices that extract objects through mechanical closure or friction between the mechanism and the object, suitable for gripping irregularly shaped or smooth-surfaced items.

Magnetic lifting devices:Lifting equipment that uses magnetic force to hold ferromagnetic materials, ideal for handling iron-based materials.

Synthetic Fiber & Webbing Slings

Synthetic fiber slings:Ropes made from materials such as nylon, polypropylene, polyester, and high-strength, high-modulus polyethylene fibers, characterized by light weight, excellent flexibility, and corrosion resistance; suitable for lifting items with special material requirements.

Webbing slings:Slings made from similar materials, such as lifting webbing, commonly used for bundling loads or as auxiliary lifting components, offering good flexibility and minimal risk of surface damage to the load.

The above terms and classifications cover the fundamental concepts and common types of lifting slings used in hoisting operations. In practical applications, appropriate sling types should be selected based on specific operational conditions and the characteristics of the load.

About Us

Qingdao Rui De Tai Metal Products Co. Ltd is an enterprise that mainly manufacture rigging products. Our company is located in the beautiful coastal city - Qingdao, which is easily accessible, adjacent to Qingdao International Airport and the cargo container port, with excellent geographical location.