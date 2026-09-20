Thailand Solar Policy 2026 Opens New Opportunities For Solar And BESS

Thailand Solar Policy 2026: What B2B Buyers Should Know

Thailand's energy sector is entering a new stage as the government prepares its draft Power Development Plan (PDP) 2026. The plan aims to increase the share of clean energy in the country's electricity generation mix while reducing dependence on imported gas and supporting more distributed renewable energy of the most important targets is the potential development of up to 10 GW of rooftop solar over the coming years. At the same time, Thailand is considering expanded direct power purchase agreements (PPAs), residential participation in the electricity market, smart grids and energy storage solar wholesalers, solar installers, solar distributors and project contractors, these policy changes could create new opportunities across the solar market. However, businesses should understand the regulatory direction and equipment requirements before expanding their product portfolios or planning new projects.

What Is Thailand's Power Development Plan 2026?

Thailand's draft PDP 2026 provides a framework for the country's future electricity generation and energy development. According to the proposed plan, Thailand wants clean energy to account for 50% of its generation mix within the first decade.

The government is also evaluating technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs), carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and geothermal energy.

For the solar industry, the most important point is the stronger focus on distributed solar, smart grids and energy storage. These technologies can work together to improve the flexibility of a power system with a growing share of variable renewable generation.

For B2B solar companies, this means future opportunities may extend beyond solar panels and inverters toward complete solar and energy storage systems.

What Does the 10 GW Rooftop Solar Target Mean?

The proposed 10 GW rooftop solar target could significantly expand Thailand's distributed solar market.

For solar wholesalers, growing rooftop installations may increase demand for:Solar modulesInvertersMounting systemsSolar batteriesEnergy management equipmentBattery energy storage systems

For solar installers, the opportunity also comes with greater responsibility. Companies need to pay attention to installer qualifications, technical requirements, grid connection procedures and equipment compliance.

For solar distributors, product certifications, technical documentation, supply reliability and after-sales support may become increasingly important when selecting suppliers.

Project contractors and EPC companies should also consider whether future solar projects can be designed for solar plus storage, rather than relying only on direct solar generation.

What Should Solar Installers Know About Equipment Requirements?

Thailand's authorities are already preparing for further rooftop solar expansion. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have opened registration processes for solar installers and eligible equipment.

Solar modules, inverters and other equipment must meet applicable technical requirements, including relevant IEC standards and Thai Industrial Standards (TIS).

Before purchasing solar equipment for the Thai market, installers and distributors should therefore check:Whether the installer meets applicable registration requirements solar modules comply with required standards the inverter meets applicable technical requirements the equipment is compatible with local grid conditions technical and certification documents are available the system can integrate with future battery storage.

This type of compliance check can help B2B buyers reduce installation and integration risks.

How Does Thailand's Residential Net Billing Scheme Work?

Thailand has also approved a residential rooftop solar net-billing scheme, targeting up to 500 MW nationwide.

Under the proposed program, eligible households can sell surplus solar electricity to distribution utilities at THB 2.20/kWh, with systems limited to 5 kW per electricity meter and power purchase agreements lasting 10 years.

The program focuses on residential consumers and excludes industrial users and businesses.

For solar installers, this creates an important system-design consideration. Residential solar should not only be sized according to available rooftop space. Installers should also evaluate household electricity consumption, solar generation patterns, surplus electricity and potential future battery integration.

Why Could Battery Storage Become More Important?

As Thailand expands rooftop solar, more distributed solar generation will enter the electricity system. Solar production naturally varies according to sunlight and time of day.

This makes energy storage increasingly relevant.

A solar batter can store surplus solar electricity and make it available later for household consumption. Depending on system design and local requirements, battery storage can help increase solar self-consumption, improve energy flexibility and provide backup power.

The development of smart grids and storage within Thailand's PDP 2026 direction also indicates that batteries may become more important as renewable generation grows.

This creates a transition from:

Solar PV → Household Load

toward:

Solar PV → Household Load + Battery Storage → Grid

What Types of BESS Could Fit Thailand's Solar Market?

Different customer segments may require different storage solutions.