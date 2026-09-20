Graphite Electrode Storage And Connection Precautions Highlight Key Handling Practices

Keep in storage

Please do not stack the electrodes and connectors directly on the ground. They should be placed on wooden or iron frames to avoid electrode damage or sticking to soil. For electrodes that are not in use temporarily, do not throw away the packaging to prevent dust and debris from falling onto the threads or electrode threaded holes.

Graphite electrodes should be stored neatly in the warehouse, and both sides of the electrode stack should be leveled to prevent slipping. The stacking height of electrodes should generally not exceed 2 meters, and it is best not to exceed 4 layers.

The stored graphite electrodes should be protected from rain and moisture. If there are damp electrodes, they should be dried before use to avoid cracking, falling off, and increasing oxidation consumption during steelmaking.

Do not store the electrode nipple near high temperatures to prevent the nipple bolt from melting due to excessive temperature.

Connection precautions

When connecting the electrodes, first use a blower or dust collector to blow away the dust and impurities in the connection hole, then align it with the center and slowly rotate it vertically

When rotating the joint into the electrode hole, the force used should be stable and uniform, and the tightening torque should meet the regulations

About Us

Sinopower Resources (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd. is a large-scale of carbon-based new materials that integrates the research development,p roduction and sales. Founded in 2009.