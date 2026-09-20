NEBULA 100 Kw / 125 Kw String PCS Series Secures CE Certification For European Energy Storage Markets

Europe's battery energy storage market continues to expand rapidly. According to SolarPower Europe's European Battery Market Outlook 2026–2030, Europe added 36 GWh of new battery storage capacity in 2025, bringing total operational capacity to more than 100 GWh for the first time. The report forecasts that annual battery installations in Europe will exceed 50 GWh in 2026 and reach 138 GWh by 2030.

Against this backdrop, Fujian Nebula Electronics Co., Ltd. (NEBULA) has successfully obtained CE certification for its 100 kW / 125 kW String PCS Series, meeting applicable European requirements for electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility and further strengthening NEBULA's product offering for European and global energy storage markets.

CE-Certified PCS for European Energy Storage Markets

As energy storage deployment accelerates across Europe, compliance with relevant safety and electromagnetic compatibility requirements is an important consideration for equipment entering the European market.

The NEBULA 100 kW / 125 kW PCS Series has undergone comprehensive testing and successfully met the relevant requirements of EN 62477-1:2012/A12:2021, covering general safety requirements for power electronic converter systems and equipment. The certification provides an important foundation for the product's deployment in European energy storage projects.

The CE certification also expands the configuration options available to overseas energy storage system integrators, particularly for commercial and industrial (C&I) and small-scale energy storage projects.

Key Features



· 100 kW / 125 kW power options

· Modular design for a compact footprint and easy maintenance

· Three-level topology for efficient power conversion

· Liquid cooling or air cooling options

· Designed for high-temperature and high-dust outdoor environments

· Flexible deployment across diverse ESS applications · Multiple Applications: C&I ESS, PV + ESS, distribution-area ESS, microgrids, and frequency regulation & peak shaving

Expanding NEBULA's Global Energy Storage Portfolio

The CE certification of the 100 kW / 125 kW PCS Series complements NEBULA's existing high-power PCS products and further strengthens its energy storage portfolio for international markets.

With solutions covering different power levels, PCS architectures, cooling configurations, and battery technologies, NEBULA provides flexible options for overseas C&I and small-scale energy storage projects.

Building on its expertise in battery testing, power electronics, and intelligent energy technologies, NEBULA continues to expand its energy storage solutions for global customers and partners, supporting the development of more flexible, reliable, and efficient energy systems.

About Us

Nebula is a globally recognized leader in battery test field, backed by 20+ years of specialized R&D and industry experience. We provide comprehensive products& solutions for the new energy ecosystem, including: Lithium battery lifecycle testing equipments, Smart manufac-turing solutions, Power conversion system (PCS),EV charging stations, EV aftermarket services, and EV Integrated solutions.