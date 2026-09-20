Customized Multi-Material Pillow Production Line Secures New Client Partnership

We are pleased to announce a significant milestone in our international business: a valued overseas client has completed the deposit payment this month, officially kicking off a new pillow production line project with our company.

The partnership journey began in early January this year, when the client visited our factory for an on-site inspection and a thorough evaluation of our manufacturing capabilities. During the visit, our engineering team engaged in in-depth technical discussions with the client to fully understand their production requirements.

Through close communication, we learned that the client's pillow manufacturing relies on a distinctive multi-material blending process. The formulation starts with a mix of fiber and shredded sponge, with down feather subsequently incorporated, creating a three-material system that demands flexible feeding and precise blending control across the entire line.

Over the following seven months, our sales and technical teams maintained consistent, professional follow-up with the client. Each stage of communication was grounded in technical expertise, allowing us to refine the proposal step by step in response to their feedback and evolving needs.

Recently, we delivered a fully customized production line solution tailored to the client's multi-material processing requirements, covering material feeding, blending, and filling in a complete turnkey package. The solution was well received and served as a professional reference for the client's final decision.

We are honored to have earned our client's trust. We look forward to delivering a high-quality, efficient pillow production line that empowers their business growth, and we remain committed to professional service, engineering excellence, and long-term partnership success.

About US

We are located in China sailing city-Qingdao, adjacent to the seaside, beautiful scenery, pleasant climate. Specialized in the production of clothing, toys, bedding, sofa supplies and other home textile machinery, our company is a collection of research and development, processing, maintenance, sales of professional manufacturers.