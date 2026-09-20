Global RFID Market To Reach $19 Billion In 2026 As UHF Tags Drop Below $0.04

MENAFN - GetNews) JINAN, China - September 20, 2026 - The global RFID market is projected to reach approximatelyand surpass, according to consolidated analyst estimates from Mordor Intelligence and industry research firms. The market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.5%, driven by retail item-level tagging mandates, new EU traceability regulations, and a sharp decline in tag prices.

Falling Tag Costs Move RFID Into the Mainstream

The single biggest change entering 2026 is price. Standard UHF RFID inlays now cost under $0.04 per unit, down sharply from the shortage-era spikes of 2021–2023, when UHF tag IC demand outstripped supply by more than 50%. With semiconductor supply chains fully normalized, the industry is now shipping an estimated 55 billion passive RFID tags annually - making item-level tagging economically viable for categories that were previously priced out.

Retail Remains the Largest Application Segment

Retail and apparel still account for roughly 46% of total RFID market revenue. Walmart's expanding item-level tagging mandates continue to pull global suppliers into compliance, and the scope has widened beyond apparel into electronics, home goods, and even perishables. Retailers deploying RFID consistently report:



On-shelf availability above 95%

Inventory accuracy improvements of 25% or more

Measurable reductions in shrinkage and food wasteThe EU Digital Product Passport Is the Regulation to Watch Under the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), nearly all physical goods sold in the EU will require a digital record covering material composition, carbon footprint, and end-of-life recycling instructions. Key milestones:



2026: Textile compliance rules published



February 2027: Battery passport requirements take effect 2030: Full coverage across major product categories Every product sold into the EU market will need a scannable data carrier - and for supply chain environments where line-of-sight QR scanning is impractical, RFID and NFC are the clear technical choices. Because the requirement applies to any manufacturer selling into the EU, the impact is global, not European. Fastest-Growing Segments: UHF, Logistics, and Healthcare UHF RFID remains the dominant frequency band with over 40% market share and the fastest growth rate, while NFC is seeing renewed demand from product authentication and smart packaging applications. Logistics and supply chain tracking, along with healthcare asset management, are the fastest-expanding application verticals. Regionally, North America remains the largest market, while Asia-Pacific leads in growth on the strength of manufacturing digitization

What It Means for Businesses Planning RFID Adoption For companies still evaluating RFID, the practical implication is timing. As retail mandates and EU regulatory deadlines compress lead times across the supply chain, early mover advantage will come from establishing supplier relationships and running pilot deployments in 2026 - before volumes spike. FOCUS RFID recommends buyers evaluate three factors when selecting a tag supplier: consistent chip sourcing, custom encoding and printing capability, and compliance-ready data carrier options for both RFID and NFC. About FOCUS RFID CO., LTD. FOCUS RFID (Jinan Xinrui Intelligent Technology) is a manufacturer of RFID smart cards, labels, wristbands, and UHF readers, offering OEM and ODM customization for global retail, logistics, healthcare, and access control customers. Website: