Poland Expands Siren Network Amid Russian Strikes Near Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński announced this, according to Polskie Radio, as reported by Ukrinform.

The head of Poland's Interior Ministry announced the measure on Saturday during a briefing in Lublin, amid increasingly frequent Russian strikes on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

According to Kierwiński, Russia has changed its tactics: border crossings and other infrastructure facilities near the border are increasingly becoming targets of attacks involving strike drones and missiles.

"We are increasingly turning to tools designed to counter these threats," Kierwiński said.

Polish side not reduced pace of border processing, border guards say

The minister noted that at the beginning of 2024, the region had only around 30 operational sirens that could be activated remotely, whereas today their number is nearly 350.

The article says that the strengthening of protective measures followed a series of attacks that disrupted civilians' daily lives and exposed the vulnerability of infrastructure near Poland's border.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 13, a Russian attack damaged a gas station near the Yahodyn border crossing in Volyn, on the border with Poland. A locomotive near the Polish border was also damaged.

Photo: strazgraniczna