Hypoallergenic Pet Food Market Size To Reach Billion By 2030 With CAGR

Hypoallergenic Pet Food Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Hypoallergenic Pet Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hypoallergenic pet food sector has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting a rising awareness of pet health and nutrition. As more pet owners seek specialized diets to support their pets' wellbeing, this market is set to experience continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional highlights, and prominent trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Hypoallergenic Pet Food Market Size and Projected Growth

The hypoallergenic pet food market has expanded rapidly over recent years, with its valuation expected to rise from $4.44 billion in 2025 to $4.9 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This earlier growth was driven by heightened awareness of pet food allergies, a surge in pet humanization, improvements in veterinary diagnosis of food sensitivities, growth in premium pet food offerings, and increased demand for protein-rich diets.

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Looking ahead, this market is projected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $7.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth during this period will be supported by innovations in pet nutrition biotechnology, wider adoption of personalized pet diet plans, greater penetration of e-commerce channels for pet food, and increased investment in functional pet health nutrition. Veterinary-endorsed dietary recommendations are also expanding, contributing to this upward trend. Emerging market trends include a growing preference for limited-ingredient and novel protein formulations to manage allergies, a rise in demand for veterinary-prescribed hypoallergenic diets for chronic sensitivities, and personalized nutrition strategies tailored to breed-specific intolerances. Additionally, grain-free and natural ingredient-based products are gaining traction, alongside the growing popularity of subscription-based, direct-to-consumer pet food delivery services.

Understanding Hypoallergenic Pet Food and Its Formulations

Hypoallergenic pet food consists of specialized products crafted to reduce the chances of adverse reactions in pets by avoiding or limiting ingredients commonly linked to allergies or intolerances. These foods often feature selective protein sources such as hydrolyzed proteins or limited-ingredient recipes designed to promote easier digestion and lower the likelihood of immune responses. The manufacturing process involves strict controls to ensure ingredient consistency, nutritional balance, and product safety, all tailored to meet particular dietary needs.

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Rising Incidence of Pet Skin Allergies as a Market Driver

One of the primary factors accelerating growth in the hypoallergenic pet food market is the increasing occurrence of skin allergies and sensitivities in pets. These conditions manifest through symptoms like itching, redness, inflammation, hair loss, and skin irritation, often triggered by certain food components or environmental allergens. Exposure to pollen, dust mites, mold, and pollutants has contributed to a growing prevalence of skin issues in pets. Hypoallergenic pet foods help alleviate these symptoms by eliminating typical allergenic ingredients and incorporating limited or hydrolyzed proteins, which support healthier skin and coats while minimizing itching and inflammation.

For instance, data released in August 2025 by dvm360, a US-based multimedia platform, revealed that over 450,000 skin allergy claims were filed for cats and dogs through Nationwide's pet insurance in 2024. This figure marked a 13% increase compared to 2023, underscoring the rising need for specialized hypoallergenic diets and the corresponding market growth driven by this trend.

Regional Outlook with Focus on Growth Hotspots

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the hypoallergenic pet food market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Hypoallergenic Pet Food Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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