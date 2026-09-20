Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Market Expected To Witness Steady 10% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A closer look at the immuno-oncology diagnosis market reveals a sector experiencing rapid expansion due to advancements in cancer detection and treatment methods. With rising cancer cases worldwide and innovative diagnostic technologies emerging, this market is set to undergo significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors propelling this expansion.

Projected Market Size and Growth Outlook in the Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Market

The immuno-oncology diagnosis market has seen substantial growth in recent years and is expected to continue this trajectory. It is projected to increase from $13.8 billion in 2025 to $15.15 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth reflects rising global cancer prevalence, greater use of targeted therapies, the expansion of hospital diagnostic labs, broader adoption of immunohistochemistry in oncology, and advancements in biomarker discovery technologies.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $22.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. This surge is fueled by the demand for personalized cancer immunotherapies, the growth of liquid biopsy and non-invasive diagnostic methods, increasing adoption of AI-driven diagnostic platforms, advances in precision medicine and companion diagnostics, and expanding investments in oncology research and clinical trials. Key emerging trends include liquid biopsy-based assays for early cancer detection and monitoring, multiplex immune profiling technologies to characterize tumor microenvironments, companion diagnostic kits tailored for selecting cancer immunotherapy, high-sensitivity flow cytometry for immune cell analysis to aid cancer stratification, and AI-powered digital pathology software for interpreting immuno-oncology biomarkers.

Understanding the Role of Immuno-Oncology Diagnosis

Immuno-oncology diagnosis involves identifying and analyzing cancer-related biomarkers and immune responses to better comprehend the interaction between tumors and the immune system. This approach aids in accurately diagnosing cancers, understanding their unique characteristics, and guiding treatment decisions. It plays a critical role in stratifying patients, optimizing therapy choices, and tracking treatment responses, which collectively enhance overall cancer care and outcomes.

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Primary Factors Driving Growth in the Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Market

One of the main forces behind the market's expansion is the rising prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and the ability to invade tissues and spread, disrupts normal bodily functions. The increasing incidence is closely linked to the aging population, as genetic mutations and cellular damage accumulate with age, significantly raising cancer risk. Immuno-oncology diagnostics support effective cancer treatment by enabling biomarker detection, immune profiling, and precision testing essential for personalized therapies, thereby improving treatment success and clinical decisions.

Supporting this, in February 2024, the World Health Organization reported projections indicating that by 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed-a 77% increase compared to around 20 million cases in 2022. This sharp rise in cancer cases worldwide acts as a major catalyst for the growth of the immuno-oncology diagnosis market.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Forecasts

In terms of geographical market presence, North America held the largest share of the immuno-oncology diagnosis market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global trends and opportunities.

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Immuno Oncology Diagnosis Market Expected To Witness Steady 10% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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