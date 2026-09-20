Man Shot By ICE Agent In Austin, Texas, Sparking Mayor's Ire

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- A man shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Sunday in Austin, Texas, is in“stable, but serious condition,” in the latest incident tied to the Trump administration's aggressive push to deport undocumented people.

Austin Mayor Kirk Preston said in a news conference Sunday that the city was short on details about what led to the shooting or the identities of the officer or victim involved. The Austin Police Department wasn't involved in the incident, Chief Lisa Davis said.

“A person being shot on the streets of Austin by someone purporting to be law enforcement, particularly when it's ICE, is something that that causes me to be unhappy and angry about it,” Preston said.“I'm not surprised at all.”

The mayor called for local officials and the city police department to be included in“any investigation of this event” to offer“clear third-party eyes.”

James Talarico, the Democrat running for a US Senate seat in Texas, said in a statement that he is closely following the reports of the shooting and also called for an independent investigation.

“Previous incidents have shown that this agency cannot be trusted to report all the facts,” said Talarico, who has emerged as the best chance in decades for Democrats to win a Senate seat in Texas.“We need a full, independent investigation that includes the release of any and all available footage.”

The Department of Homeland Security didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Representative Greg Casar, a Democrat from Texas, echoed, in a social media post, the mayor's call for a“full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.”

The shooting comes two months after immigration officers shot and killed a man in Maine and another man in Houston less than a week apart. In January, federal immigration officials killed two US citizens in Minneapolis during a controversial immigration operation in the city.

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