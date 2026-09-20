UAE Chosen As FREELANDER's First International Market With Al Tayer Motors And Premier Motors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, today announced the appointment of Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors as its authorised distributors in the UAE, marking an important milestone in the brand's international expansion. Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, joined Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman, Al Tayer Group, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director and Ashok Khanna, CEO, representing Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, to formalise the partnerships.









Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman, Al Tayer Group, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director and Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Mona Hasan Sadoun, VP – Customer Experience & Marketing, representing Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors with Lucia Mao, Chief Executive Officer, FREELANDER International and Andrew Ding, Country Director, FREELANDER, at the signing.

As FREELANDER's first international market, the UAE will play a strategic role in the brand's entry into the Middle East. Preparations are underway for the upcoming Global Brand Launch, officially set for 29 September in Abu Dhabi.

Al Tayer Motors has been appointed as FREELANDER's authorised distributor across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The brand will also be represented by Premier Motors in Abu Dhabi. With more than 40 years of experience representing top-tier automotive brands, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors bring established premium-segment expertise and a comprehensive sales, service and parts network to the partnership.

"FREELANDER represents an exciting addition to our portfolio. Our deep knowledge of the local market and experience in the premium automotive sector will support the brand's growth in the UAE," said Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director of Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors. "We are committed to bringing new mobility solutions to our UAE customers."

Together, the two distributors operate a network of 32 sales and service facilities in the UAE, with capabilities spanning vehicle logistics, parts supply, warranty management, after-sales and award-winning customer service in-store and online. As part of the launch plan, three flagship showrooms have been secured in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, commented: "These appointments mark a significant milestone in FREELANDER's Middle East strategy. We are confident that our partnership with these two reputable distributors will give powerful impetus to the global roll-out of FREELANDER 8."









As the brand's first strategic model, FREELANDER 8 is built on the brand's three core product pillars - British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom. Representing the next chapter of Legend Reborn, it brings premium design, intelligent technologies and all-terrain capability together for Freedom Seekers. With its UAE distribution network taking shape, FREELANDER is set to host its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September, kicking off the next phase of its international expansion.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-created by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

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