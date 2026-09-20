Corrao & Robles Law Expands Slip-And-Fall And Snow-And-Ice Injury Practice

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warwick-based Corrao & Robles Law has expanded its personal injury practice with an increased focus on slip-and-fall and trip-and-fall cases involving unsafe conditions on commercial, retail, and residential properties throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including injuries caused by snow and ice during the colder months.The expanded focus builds on the firm's personal injury practice representing individuals injured as a result of negligence.Slip-and-fall accidents can result from hazards such as wet floors without warning signs, cracked sidewalks, broken stair railings, loose carpeting, uneven walkways, and other unsafe property conditions. These incidents can cause significant injuries, including fractures, head injuries, shoulder injuries, and back injuries.Fall and winter weather can create additional risks throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wet leaves, rain, and early frost can make walkways slippery, while colder conditions can lead to black ice, uncleared sidewalks, snow-covered parking lots, and refrozen meltwater near building entrances.Corrao & Robles Law's slip-and-fall practice represents individuals injured on someone else's property, including customers, visitors, tenants, and guests. The firm handles cases involving stores, commercial buildings, apartment common areas, parking lots, sidewalks, stairways, and other exterior and interior areas.The firm also handles snow-and-ice injury claims involving falls on surfaces that were not properly cleared, maintained, or treated.Slip-and-fall claims generally fall under premises liability law. A central issue in many cases is whether a property owner knew or reasonably should have known about a hazardous condition and had sufficient time to address it.According to the firm, property owners in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have a duty to reasonably address snow-and-ice hazards on their properties, including conditions resulting from natural weather events. Snow-and-ice cases can involve disputes over when a storm ended, how long a dangerous condition existed, and whether reasonable maintenance measures were taken.Black ice can create additional challenges because it may be difficult to see and can repeatedly form in the same areas due to drainage patterns, shade, temperature changes, and foot traffic. Prior incident reports, maintenance records, and complaints may help establish whether a property owner was aware of a recurring problem.Liability may also extend beyond the property owner. Many commercial and residential properties use third-party contractors for snow and ice removal. When a contractor fails to adequately clear or treat a surface, both the contractor and other parties responsible for maintaining the property may potentially be involved in a claim.Corrao & Robles Law investigates potentially responsible parties, which can include property owners, property managers, businesses occupying the premises, and snow-removal contractors.Evidence is often central to determining what happened and how long a hazardous condition existed. Relevant evidence may include surveillance footage, maintenance and cleaning records, snow-removal contracts and service logs, weather data, incident reports, photographs, and witness statements.According to the firm, some commercial properties retain surveillance footage for only a limited period, making early evidence preservation important. Snow, ice, spills, and other hazardous conditions can also disappear or be corrected shortly after an incident.The expanded focus complements Corrao & Robles Law's broader personal injury practice. The firm represents clients in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in matters including car accidents, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, serious injury claims, and wrongful death cases.Corrao & Robles Law handles personal injury matters on a contingency fee basis.About Corrao & Robles LawCorrao & Robles LLC is a Warwick, Rhode Island law firm serving clients in personal injury, criminal defense, and military defense matters.The firm's personal injury practice includes car accidents, slip-and-fall and trip-and-fall incidents, snow-and-ice injuries, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, serious injury claims, wrongful death cases, and other negligence matters.The firm also represents clients in criminal and military defense matters, including cybercrime defense, court-martial defense, and other military justice cases in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and federal court.

Amanda L. Corrao, Nelson Robles

Corrao & Robles LLC

+1 401-854-1000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Corrao & Robles Law Expands Slip-and-Fall and Snow-and-Ice Injury Practice News Provided By Lincoln Labs September 21, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.