Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Forecast To Hit $23.3Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Hydrocarbon Solvents Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hydrocarbon solvents market has experienced significant expansion over recent years, driven by multiple industrial demands and evolving regulations. As industries continue to grow and innovate, the market is set for continued robust development. Below, we explore the market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and the outlook for this important chemical sector.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size and Growth Outlook

The hydrocarbon solvents market demonstrated strong growth historically and is projected to expand from $16.99 billion in 2025 to $18.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This rise has been supported by increased activity within the paints, coatings, and adhesives sectors, as well as expanding automotive manufacturing that demands industrial solvents. Additionally, the construction industry's growing use of these solvents for cleaning and degreasing, coupled with a steady supply of petroleum-based raw materials, has sustained this positive trajectory. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $23.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, fueled by factors such as the adoption of low VOC and sustainable solvent options, stricter environmental regulations, and advancements in electric vehicle and battery production.

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Environmental Regulations and Sustainable Formulations Shaping Future Growth

In the coming years, tightening environmental standards on industrial emissions will play a significant role in guiding the hydrocarbon solvents market. There is a marked shift toward sustainable and low volatile organic compound (VOC) solvent formulations, which reduce environmental impact while maintaining efficiency. The demand for bio-based and hybrid solvents is increasing as companies seek greener alternatives that comply with regulatory requirements, promoting eco-friendly production processes.

Technological Innovations and Specialty Applications Driving Demand

Emerging trends also include the development of high-purity specialty hydrocarbon solvents designed for precision industrial uses. Customized solvent blends tailored to specific applications are gaining popularity for optimizing performance. Moreover, energy-efficient solvent recovery and recycling technologies are being integrated within industrial processes to enhance sustainability and reduce waste, further contributing to the market's expansion.

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What Are Hydrocarbon Solvents and Their Industrial Role?

Hydrocarbon solvents are a category of organic compounds primarily derived from petroleum or natural gas feedstocks, composed mainly of carbon and hydrogen atoms. These solvents undergo refining, distillation, and purification to achieve specific physical properties such as volatility, solvency strength, and evaporation rates. Their ability to dissolve and disperse non-polar substances makes them essential ingredients in various industrial processes and formulations.

Construction Sector Expansion Boosting Hydrocarbon Solvents Demand

The burgeoning construction sector is a key driver behind the growing hydrocarbon solvents market. This sector encompasses activities involved in building, repairing, and maintaining infrastructure like homes, roads, bridges, and commercial buildings. Rapid urbanization is fueling construction growth, thereby increasing the need for solvents used in paints, coatings, adhesives, cleaning agents, and surface treatments for both construction materials and equipment maintenance. For instance, in July 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a 2.2% rise in government investment in infrastructure during 2024, totaling $38.54 billion (£28.9 billion), compared to the previous year. This investment upsurge directly supports higher solvent consumption in the industry.

Growing Automotive Production Accelerates Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Expansion

Another significant factor propelling the hydrocarbon solvents market is the increasing production of vehicles. Automotive manufacturing involves designing, assembling, and producing cars, trucks, and buses, and this sector is expanding due to urbanization and heightened transportation needs. Hydrocarbon solvents are vital in automotive processes, being used for degreasing metal parts, cleaning, surface preparation for painting, and enhancing the quality and durability of vehicles. Global vehicle production rose from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025-a 3.9% increase-while sales climbed from 95.3 million to 99.8 million units, a 4.7% growth, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in April 2026. This upward trend in automotive output is thus a strong contributor to solvent market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Regionally

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the hydrocarbon solvents market and is forecasted to maintain the fastest growth rate throughout the coming years. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics. The rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific are key reasons for its dominant and rising market position.

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Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Forecast To Hit $23.3Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 21, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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