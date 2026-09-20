Delhi's Town Hall To Be Redeveloped Into A Global Heritage Centre

The Delhi government has signed an MoU with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to redevelop the historic Town Hall complex in Chandni Chowk into a Global Heritage Centre. The MoU was signed between the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and MCD in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Project Scope and Vision

The project will cover the Town Hall, Press Building and adjoining park, with plans to develop the complex as a hub for museums, cultural activities and tourism.

Historical Background

The Grade-I heritage complex, built between 1860 and 1866, spans around 12,180 square metres. It served as the MCD headquarters for several years before the civic body shifted to the Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre in 2010. Since then, a large part of the complex has remained unused.

Redevelopment and Execution

Under the project, the historic structure will undergo adaptive reuse while retaining its architectural and heritage character. DTTDC will conduct surveys, assess the structure and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The project may later be developed through public investment or a public-private partnership model.

Project Oversight and Terms

A Joint Working Group of DTTDC and MCD officials will monitor the project. The initial MoU will remain valid for 30 years and can be extended by another 30 years with mutual consent. Historical records, artefacts and archival material linked to the Town Hall will remain with the MCD.

Boosting Heritage Tourism

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Town Hall is an important part of Delhi's history and that its redevelopment would help connect Old Delhi's heritage with modern tourism and younger generations. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the project would give a boost to heritage tourism in Chandni Chowk and make the historic complex more accessible and attractive to both domestic and international visitors.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)