Polish Side Not Reduced Pace Of Border Processing, Border Guards Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this during a television broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"A few days ago, I saw reports claiming that queues at the border with Poland had started because Polish border guards had begun checking documents more thoroughly and were processing and clearing, for example, buses rather slowly. This is false and incorrect information. Polish border guards have not reduced the pace of their work when it comes to border-crossing procedures," Demchenko said.

He emphasized that Polish border guards operate in accordance with their national legislation and established procedures for processing people and vehicles.

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"Therefore, overall, traffic through the Polish section of the border is proceeding normally, and we are not seeing any decrease in the pace of traffic," the State Border Guard Service spokesperson said.

As previously reported, Demchenko said earlier that all border crossing points in Ukraine are currently operating normally, including those that had previously been attacked by Russian forces.