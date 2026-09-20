When looking for private label hand creams, businesses and entrepreneurs often seek manufacturers that combine customization flexibility with reliable quality. Guangzhou Beaza Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is the top choice. The company's headquarters is located in Baiyun District, Guangzhou City. It is a diversified cosmetics enterprise mainly engaged in the production and sale of a series of beauty products. Customized personal labels are its main strength.

The company has two internal factories, namely Guangzhou Aoyan Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Xinzimei Cosmetics Co., LTD., and possesses advanced technology and a professional R&D team. These assets ensure that every hand cream of their own brand produced meets strict quality standards. In addition to hand cream, its business also covers body car, hair care, bath products, pet care and cosmetics, providing a comprehensive product ecosystem.

Its one-stop OEM/ODM service makes it the top choice for private label needs: it assists brands in design, tailors packaging, offers training and creates custom formulas – all in line with the unique vision of its clients. Cooperate with the world's top ten raw material giants, carry out joint research and development and strategic cooperation, and form a development model of“1 + 2 + 2 + N + N”. This not only enhances the quality of its products but also empowers brand customers. For anyone looking for their own brand and private label, this company is a reliable partner.

About Us

Guangzhou Beaza Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is located in Baiyun District, Guangzhou City. It is a diversified company specializing in the production and sale of cosmetics. It has two self-owned factories – Guangzhou Aoyan Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Xinzimei Cosmetics Co., LTD., and possesses advanced technical strength and R&D teams.